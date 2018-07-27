Twenty-two years ago someone asked me a very specific question: “Should I keep my property in Gary and/or buy more?" Before I reveal my answer, I’ll provide a bit of a backdrop. The year was 1996; I was 32 years old and had been employed with the township assessor for about one year. I mention those points to illustrate that in regards to providing solid real estate investment advice, it would be logical to think that person probably should have sought someone more familiar with the industry. In any event, after contemplating the query, I offered what I considered to be a rational response. That being, “Of course you should, but only if you can maintain the taxes while you wait for greater economic conditions”.
I was of the opinion that a major turnaround was on the horizon; however, it was still about 20 years out. That person and many others continued to reside here as well as purchase more real estate within the city and have made every effort to uphold the aesthetic quality of their properties/neighborhoods; all while market values in the city continued to plummet. Unfortunately, that group seems to be dwindling.
The evidence of that assertion would be the abysmal collection rate and the fact that each county tax sale contains around 10,000 parcels from within the city of Gary. In some instances it seems as if people have lost the hope of ever realizing a significant increase in value and have chosen to simply walk away. After all, it’s been about 22 years since then and we are yet to see the type of explosive resurgence that I and many others anticipated.
In spite of that, and a myriad of other impending issues, there is evidence of growing interest in Gary real estate for investment purposes. Persons who realize the inevitability of the turnaround for the city of Gary are leveraging their assets, purchasing multiple parcels and in some instances beginning to successfully develop/redevelop them for present day use.
I believe, based on the aforementioned activity, a turnaround is near and to that end; the residents from the city of Gary should keep their real estate in addition to participating in periodic tax sales to acquire more. Equally important, they should keep the taxes current to avoid the misfortune of having their investments sold on a tax sale. Lastly, they should become familiar with the appeals process when there is concern relative to the property’s assessed value; a basic right, granted for all property classes.
Adherence to the suggestions mentioned above and holding steadfast will ensure Gary residents are an integral part of the rebirth of the city.