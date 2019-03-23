Griffith is an outstanding community to call home, own a business or visit. I asked many residents of Griffith what brought them here and why they choose to stay. I have summarized their thoughts here.
The residents of Griffith are the backbone of our great town. With a strong sense of community, Griffith citizens and business owners take pride in making Griffith excellent. Home to a very diverse community that is rich in history, while focused on the future, Griffith has been revitalizing itself for several years. The town is experiencing tremendous growth fueled by a surge in housing and business. With a year-to-year reduction in town property tax rates every year since 2014, and an unprecedented six-year reduction in crime, Griffith is affordable and safe. Coupled with the Griffith Public Schools' excellent scores and a high graduation rate, Griffith is thriving.
When people venture out into Griffith, they will see a fun and walkable downtown, great parks and trails and a host of unique shops and entertainment options. Griffith has a government whose officials and employees at all levels take pride in their work and strive to be responsive to resident concerns while being fiscally minded in managing the citizens' tax dollars.
While Griffith has been commonly referred to as “the town that came to the tracks,” Griffith’s downtown and many summer events are gaining an excellent reputation for being a “a town with a destination by the tracks.”
Downtown Griffith
Griffith’s revitalized downtown has been recognized as one of the best downtowns in Northwest Indiana and is home to a diverse business district featuring a sports bar, barcade, bowling alley, coffeehouse, multiple eateries, a charcuterie deli, a gun shop, exotic display of taxidermy, music store, LP record store, gourmet popcorn, 33-table billiards hall and much more. Craft breweries New Oberpfalz, Wildrose and Pokro all call Griffith home.
Events and entertainment
There is plenty to do in Griffith. From playing vintage arcade games at Twincade, open mic nights at SciFi Donuts, live music at Shipwreck Bar & Grill, New Oberpalfz, Wildrose, Pokro, watching sporting events on over 28 large screens at Bridges Scoreboard, or enjoying a summer night on a giant outdoor patio at Set Em’ Up Lanes and Lounge, Griffith is the place to be.
Griffith Central Market is held most every Friday in Central Park during the summer. It features live music, food, craft beers/wines and kid activities.
The festival season includes Griffith Broad Street Blues & BBQ Festival, Rock ‘n’ Rail Music & Street Festival and Oktoberfest. Each festival features top musical acts and a family-friendly environment.
Parks and playgrounds
Griffith has many parks and trails. South Park, Central Park and newly built Fire Fighters Park feature state-of-the art ADA-accessible playgrounds. Central Park is home to many of Griffith’s events and features a WWII Sherman army tank, veteran’s memorial, sand volleyball courts and many other amenities.
Homes, businesses and infrastructure
Griffith is home to under 17,000 residents and boosts a very strong housing and business market with unprecedented growth and increased valuation of property. Griffith’s resurgence started with a complete revitalization of the downtown business district followed by major reinvestments in the infrastructure. Nearly every road in Griffith was repaved and all residential alleys improved without an increase in property taxes.
Homes are very affordable with low property taxes. Griffith is just over 30 miles from downtown Chicago, minutes from expressways and is accessible by a commuter train that has a station 10 minutes away.
Schools and programs
Griffith Public Schools has been recognized for its excellence in education. Griffith is served by three elementary schools and a middle school and high school. The Griffith Robotics Team is considered one of the top programs in the state and offers an outstanding opportunity for students to put engineering and technical principles into practice.
Public safety
Griffith was recently recognized as one of the safest cities or towns in the state of Indiana by Safewise. With a dedicated and professional police force that is involved in our community, Griffith has realized unprecedented reductions in crime over the last six years and is proud of this achievement.
Griffith is a safe community with growing property values and decreasing tax rates. For information about our town, please visit www.griffith.in.gov.