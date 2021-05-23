GUEST COMMENTARY: I'm with Israel and against critical race theory

Palestinians in Gaza do live in horrendous conditions, but not because Israelis force them to. They choose to.

Israel unilaterally pulled out of Gaza in 2005 and left it under complete Palestinian sovereignty.

Terrorists in charge

The Palestinians could have started building, putting in place infrastructure for political and economic freedom that would allow them to produce the kind of miracle the Israelis have produced.

But instead, they put Hamas terrorists in charge, who started shooting missiles into Israel.

In a hard and imperfect world, it's so much easier to hate and blame than to take personal responsibility to create and build.

We see the same in our own country.

We have Black Lives Matter and a political left embracing critical race theory, which peddles the distortion and lie that American history is about a dominant, oppressive white class rather than an ongoing struggle for all to take personal responsibility to prevail under freedom.