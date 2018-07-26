John Key is right when he says that “prevention must be a cornerstone of Indiana’s policy” as it seeks to rebuild its child welfare system. But his recent commentary suggests he is partially misreading the scathing report from the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group (CWG), the consultants hired by the state to examine that system.
That report punctured the biggest myths in Indiana child welfare. One is the myth repeated in Mr. Key’s column: that the opioid epidemic is the reason the state tears apart families at one of the highest rates in the nation. The other is the myth that dire budget cuts made the crisis worse.
Yes, there’s a serious opioid abuse problem in Indiana. But the CWG report found that the real problem is the state’s knee-jerk take-the-child-and-run response to opioid abuse. That’s compounded by a statute that defines “neglect” far too broadly, making it easy to remove children just because families are poor, a profound hostility to families in official policies, and a “culture of fear” permeating Department of Child Services.
On the report’s list of “challenges” — consultant-speak for “things you’re doing wrong” — number one is: “Indiana has a very high rate of children in out-of-home care relative to surrounding states and nationally.”
The report found that in Indiana, where everyone is a mandated reporter, all those mandated reporters call in reports about anything and everything at a rate nearly double the national average. The reports are checked against that overly-broad definition of neglect that could, at some point, include almost every impoverished child in Indiana. And then DCS workers drag cases into court at the highest rate in the nation — forcing families to jump through more hoops and wasting time and money.
This does not make children safer. On the contrary. All the time, money and effort spent on false allegations and poverty cases is, in effect, stolen from finding children in real danger.
As for drug abuse, CWG found that a knee-jerk assumption that simply testing positive for illegal drugs is reason to tear apart a family “is a significant contributor to the high number of children in care.” And not just opioids. According to the report, smoking marijuana is enough to get a child torn from a parent’s arms in Indiana.
To understand why that’s so bad for children, one needs to learn from the last great “drug plague” -– crack cocaine.
Researchers studied two groups of children born with cocaine in their systems; one group was placed in foster care, another left with birth mothers able to care for them. After six months, the children left with their birth mothers developed better. For the foster children, the separation from their mothers was more toxic than the cocaine.
It is extremely difficult to take a swing at so-called “bad mothers” without the blow landing on their children. That means in most cases, drug treatment for the mother is a better option than foster care for the child.
But DCS demands that caseworkers come out swinging. The CWG report found that the DCS policy manual is filled with language practically demanding removal of children from their homes, but is “mostly silent” on federal law requiring “reasonable efforts” to keep families together.
The report also found that Indiana spends more than 5 times as much on drug testing than it spends on drug treatment, and nearly 10 times more on “intervention” –- mostly foster care and investigations -– than it spends on prevention. The real problem is not how much Indiana spends, but how Indiana spends it. As Key correctly points out, “DCS is more than capable of meeting this challenge … ” if it has the will to do it.
Another way to understand why all this is bad for children is to look to the Mexican border. The sounds of desperate, crying children separated from their parents, on an audio recording smuggled out of a detention center, have been heard more than 2 million times. Experts warn that the trauma inflicted on children by separation from their parents is, in the words of one professor of pediatrics, “catastrophic.”
It doesn’t matter why the children are taken or who takes them; the trauma is the same. Over and over, Indiana inflicts this trauma on children when those children could be kept safe if their parents got the right kinds of help.
All across Indiana, every day, children needlessly taken from their parents are crying just like those children on the border. They are, literally, crying out for change.
So yes, as Key suggests, Indiana needs an “all hands on deck” approach. But when it comes to what those children are trying to tell us, we also need to be all ears.