GUEST COMMENTARY: Indiana needs to respond now to coronavirus

A new coronavirus is the cause of COVID-19, a worrisome new disease outbreak sweeping the globe. It’s one Indiana and all other states must prepare for.

As Indiana State Health Commissioner in the late 1980s, I navigated a similar public health threat when we struggled as a state, and as a nation, with our response to HIV/AIDS. Then, we were frequently mired in fear, misinformation and distrust.

When Ryan White, an Indiana teenager diagnosed with HIV, tried to attend school, many parents’ fears drove them to demand Ryan’s isolation despite the best evidence showing that their children weren’t at risk. His family faced venomous personal attacks, with shots fired at their home, and were ultimately forced to relocate. After intensive public outreach to educate parents, his new school welcomed Ryan. As a state, we learned from early mistakes.

Coronavirus is different than HIV, with a different form of transmission. However, the need for public education is just as important.

Our response to coronavirus will test us, both as a state and as a nation. First and foremost, like HIV, we must remember that the virus is the enemy, not the people with the virus.