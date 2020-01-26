GUEST COMMENTARY: Indiana’s School Choice pograms helped my family of six
GUEST COMMENTARY: Indiana's School Choice pograms helped my family of six

As a single mother of five, I know that not all children learn the same way, and no one type of schooling can meet every child’s needs. Given my experience in high school as an unwed teenage mother and subsequently raising my five wonderful children, I know firsthand the benefits of school choice in Indiana.

A range of quality options are available both inside and outside public-school districts, and Hoosier families have the freedom to choose. These options include traditional public schools, charter schools, virtual or online schools, magnet programs with specialized curricula, private schools and home schooling.

My family has benefited from virtually all of these. This National School Choice Week, Jan. 26-Feb. 2, I want to share my experience with those parents seeking the best education for their children.

As a youth from Indianapolis’ east side, I moved about involuntarily from school to school until entering a magnet program for the performing arts. Then I got pregnant my senior year and life changed again. The public high school I attended in Warren Township had a program for expectant mothers. This program helped me learn to function and raise a child as a single, black teenaged mom and I graduated in 2001.

I wanted better for my kids and I got it by exploring options. Reliant on public transportation, those options seemed limited at first, but friends at daycare and the bus stop helped me find a new charter school with strong academics for my first-born son, TJ. He and his siblings — two sets of twins (yes, I am blessed!) — attended the Andrew J. Brown Academy charter school. It prepared them well for entry into high school, and through Indiana’s school vouchers and a work-study program, I was able to afford to send TJ to Providence Cristo Rey High School, a private Catholic school. He began college last fall as a freshman at IUPUI.

TJ’s siblings learn a bit differently and my second set of twins struggles with reading comprehension and standardized tests. Even adults experience test anxiety, but I also saw a change in emphasis by school leadership from college and career-focused academics to a “teaching to the test” mentality that was unhelpful for my twins. So, we chose a different charter school for their seventh-grade year; they are now enrolled at Vanguard Collegiate of Indianapolis and doing fine.

As an employee of Ivy Tech, I understand the importance of both a good education and preparing for careers in the workplace. As a single mother who faced both social and economic challenges, I value not only education, but the programs and choices Indiana has available to parents and families.

More families could benefit from school choice, but many do not know about the options available. I found friends and family helpful, but also organizations like the Institute for Quality Education (www.i4qed.org) and Enroll Indy (www.enrollindy.org).

My life and those of my children would be vastly different without school choice. We are blessed to have options.

Andrea Thomas

Andrea Thomas, AGS, is the program manager for the Nina Scholars & Bowen Scholars programs at Ivy Tech Community College-Central Indiana. She is a single mother of five children residing in Indianapolis. The opinions are the writer's.

