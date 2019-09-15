For years, Indiana taxpayers have been "making it rain" in states like California and didn't even realize it.
Before the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted in 2017, taxpayers could take advantage of the State and Local Tax, or SALT, deduction to deduct the full amount of their state and local tax burdens.
While Indiana families certainly claim this tax deduction on their federal taxes, it's not as important here as Hoosier State taxpayers pay a relatively low state and local tax burden — the 18th lowest out of the 50 states.
It's California taxpayers — who face the nation's 11th highest state and local tax burden — who have made out like bandits claiming large federal tax deductions thanks to the SALT deduction.
Think of it as taxpayers in Indiana and other low-tax states effectively subsidizing runaway government spending and high taxes in California. Because Californians could deduct the full amount of their annual state and local tax burden, they didn't fully appreciate the impact of the higher taxes and spending imposed on them by the Golden State's tax-and-spend legislature.
Just how much were Hoosier taxpayers subsidizing? A new Pacific Research Institute study found that taxpayers in Indiana and low tax states were transferring tens of billions of dollars to these high-tax states under the old system.
These subsidies meant that Indianans were effectively paying higher federal tax burdens than Californians. For example, married taxpayers filing jointly who made $200,000 in Indiana had an average federal tax rate of 20.5% compared to 19.6% in California. For married taxpayers filing jointly making $500,000 a year, the disparity was worse — 27.2% in Indiana versus 25.5% in California.
Recognizing how unfair this was, Congress enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 to provide tax relief to millions of Americans. It restricted the special-interest SALT tax break by capping it at $10,000 and resulted in tax savings for Indianans.
You have free articles remaining.
As a result, billions of dollars have been shifted away from tax breaks primarily claimed by Californians, New Yorkers and Illinoisans to broad-based tax relief for millions of Americans. The benefits to Indiana taxpayers are significant.
While many taxpayers in Indiana and California saw a lower tax burden under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the savings were much more significant in Indiana.
Those same married taxpayers filing jointly with incomes of $200,000 saw their average tax rate drop by 13.4% and their marginal tax rate drop by 12.5% thanks to the federal tax reform.
Unfortunately, the defenders of high taxes and spending — and their allies in Congress — want to take us backward. Several measures have been introduced in Congress this session to restore either all or part of this special-interest tax break. If these measures pass, Indiana taxpayers would once again be on the hook for a higher tax burden to pay for runaway spending in California, New York, and other big government states that have failed to keep spending in check.
This would be wrong.
Indiana's lower tax burden has meant more money to invest in the state and local economies and more money for hard-working taxpayers to spend on their families. Fully or partially restoring the SALT deduction would take money out of the pockets of Indianans and restore a great tax inequity that was only recently rectified.
Indiana taxpayers shouldn't be forced to make it rain in California. The last thing they want is to return to the old way of doing things, sending billions of dollars away from the Hoosier State to fund high taxes and spending in California.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — fueled by the SALT deduction cap — has provided tax relief for millions of taxpayers across the country, including high-tax states. It must be preserved to keep taxes low in Indiana.