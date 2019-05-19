The much anticipated Gary mayoral primary election showdown between Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Lake County Assessor Jerome A. Prince on May 7 resulted in a decisive victory for Prince. Of the 14,448 votes cast, Prince received 6,967 (48.22%) and Freeman-Wilson 5,418 (37.50%), according to the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Seven other candidates garnered the remaining 2,063 votes, including LaVetta Sparks-Wade, the Sixth District councilwoman, who had been expected to do somewhat better.
Prince’s victory is all the more remarkable because, according to official election reports, Freeman-Wilson’s war chest was over twice as large as his. She also enjoyed the advantages of incumbency and a cadre of political workers beholden to her. Nevertheless, to astute political observers there was a palpable feeling in the air that her hold on City Hall was shaky.
Local and Chicago media published and broadcast a litany of what was perceived as mismanagement of the city, including gross financial negligence. Political pundits, including me, took her to task for shortcomings keeping Gary among the country’s worst run cities. In desperation, she kept alluding to her Harvard Law School education since Prince is merely a high school graduate, though obviously well-schooled in politics.
Freeman-Wilson, as mayor, always seemed to feel she was a big fish in a small pond, longing to be tapped by the Democratic Party for higher office in the Obama administration or, had she been elected, Hillary Clinton’s. That expectation might have led to her downfall since she often appeared more interested in national grandstanding than in taking care of business at home. And truth be told, Gary suffers from many intractable problems that aren’t for the faint of heart.
Even though Prince doesn’t take office until Jan. 1, Gary’s fate is now in his hands because winning the Democratic primary is tantamount to winning the office. In its 113-year history, Gary has had 18 different mayors, some serving multiple terms. Of the 18, five were Republicans, their names almost lost in the mists of time. The last Republican mayor was Ernst Schnable, who served from 1939 to 1943. The city has not had a Republican mayor for over three-quarters of a century. During its 76 years of Democratic dominance, the city has waxed and waned, but since the latter third of the 20th century, mostly waned. Prince’s unenviable task is trying to turn that around.
But how do you turn around a city with the following abysmal statistics? According to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Gary has a population of about 80,000 (it once approached 200,000), median home value of $66,000, and median household income of $29,300. It might be shocking, but even tiny Griffith, with a population of 15,000, has a median home value of $135,600 and median household income of $57,452. Contemplating those figures, is it any wonder Griffith is hell-bent on getting out of Calumet Township, which it shares with Gary?
Prince, in whom Gary has put so much hope, is fortunate to have seven months to gather a top-notch team to assist him in running the city. As mayor he should be a policy maker and general overseer but shouldn’t be expected to micromanage the various departments. But he must keep a sharp eye on budgets and finances, crime and safety, economic development and infrastructure. He must try to get the best and brightest managers for those departments, even if he has to solicit talent outside the city.
It might be worthwhile to invite Gary’s internationally recognized economist and Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz to a two-day retreat during which Prince and his economic team could tap into Stiglitz’s expertise. He should also consider tapping into the well-known skills of Shirley Franklin, formerly mayor of Atlanta and currently CEO of Purpose Built Communities, specializing in urban planning and economic development.
Gary’s rampant crime problems must also be a priority. Prince’s excellent relations with Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez can only go so far. Ultimately the city must be responsible for its own security. Prince should cast a wide net for the best velvet-gloved, community policing advocate as police chief.
While education is not part of the mayor’s responsibility, Prince should be lauded for considering how he might work with the Gary Community School Corp. emergency manager to pull the system from the pits to promise. An A-One education system is a major pillar in attracting economic development. Over the years the GCSC has experimented with liberal hogwash such as Ebonics and Afrocentrism to no avail. While demographics have a lot to do with our woeful education system, the basics of the three “Rs” and standard phonetics need to be stressed.
Let’s look at what others around us are doing to maintain high academic standards. What are Munster and Merrillville doing educationally that Gary should try incorporating in its curricula? Let’s look and learn.
Perhaps Prince is finally realizing the mayoral campaign is largely over. He would only be human to be thinking: What have I gotten myself into? But he voluntarily stepped out and vanquished an incumbent. The responsibilities of City Hall will shortly be his. Let’s all be gracious and thank Freeman-Wilson for her service and wish Mayor-elect Jerome Prince all the best as he sets about striving to turn Gary into a thriving city.