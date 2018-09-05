There is no doubt that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is eminently qualified to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. His credentials are impeccable, and as one of his former law clerks, I can personally attest to his formidable intellect and work ethic. But as a native Hoosier and current St. Louisan, I think Judge Kavanaugh’s most impressive attribute is one that sets him apart from most people with glittering East Coast resumes: humility.
In person, Judge Kavanaugh is down-to-earth, friendly, and self-deprecating. I first met him at a dinner at my law school, where he spent the evening chatting casually with me and my classmates about our backgrounds, our interests, and our goals. When he offered something about himself, it wasn’t a line from his impressive CV or an obscure point of law; it was an anecdote from his law school years, a sports reference, or a joke about growing up Irish Catholic (something we have in common). It came as no surprise, therefore, when a recent profile of the Judge revealed that some folks who know him “in real life” had no idea what “Brett” did for a living before they saw his nomination on TV last month. It also was no surprise to find that the Judge has been quietly serving the community in his vanishingly scarce “spare time.”
In chambers, Judge Kavanaugh’s humility manifested itself in countless ways. It was evident in his admiration and respect for his fellow judges, even when he disagreed with them. It was evident in the appreciation he often expressed for his own heroes and mentors. It was evident in his quiet determination to work and work and work (and then work some more) until an opinion was the absolute best he could make it. And it was evident in stories he told us from time to time, containing not-so-subtle lessons in how to conduct ourselves with civility and decency. Among his favorite themes: be modest in victory and gracious in defeat; be supportive and loyal colleagues; look for ways to help those coming up behind us.
Perhaps most important to current events, Judge Kavanaugh’s humility infuses his approach to judging. He approaches every case with an open mind; he considers the strongest possible version of every argument; and he acknowledges the legitimacy of people’s concerns, even when they do not prevail. He also takes great pains to explain his reasoning as straightforwardly as possible so that every reader -- from law students to fellow judges -- can understand and evaluate it.
In more than 300 opinions over 12 years, the Judge has proven his commitment to applying the law impartially, without regard for his personal views. He hews as closely as possible to text, ensuring that outcomes are determined not by his own preferences but by the will of the American people as enacted by their elected representatives. And he faithfully applies precedent, subordinating his own judgment to that of prior jurists. These are not the methods of a person who arrogantly assumes that he “knows what’s best” for the parties before him, or as a policy matter, just because he’s the one wearing a robe. They are the methods of a judge who humbly respects the rule of law and understands his own role in our constitutional system as modest and restrained.
What sets Judge Kavanaugh apart from other distinguished judges is not his resume; it is his humility before others and the law -- a virtue that earned him the admiration of this Midwesterner, and one that will be a breath of fresh air on the Supreme Court.