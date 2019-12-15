People are often bedazzled by the brilliance of meteorites lighting up the night sky as they plunge to their doom. The romantic are said to wish upon such “falling stars" and are saddened when their wishes don’t come true.
It’s easy to imagine that’s how thousands of California Sen. Kamala Harris’ starry-eyed supporters felt when, early this month, she announced she was dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The shock was probably harder for them because it came suddenly and definitively. There was none of the usual “malarkey” (as Joe Biden would say) of stepping back to “reassess” the campaign. No, it was over. Kaput. It was widely reported that volunteers and lower level staffers were surprised. Upper level staffers were so out of the loop they had been establishing and soliciting funds for a new Harris super PAC and donors had to scramble to get their money back.
Hindsight is always a good yardstick by which to evaluate events. It is now easy to see why and how Harris flamed out. But when she launched her candidacy in January, she appeared to be one of the brighter stars in the Democratic Party firmament. Alas, it was all an illusion.
Sen. Harris (D Calif.) rolled out an impressive coming out party attended by an estimated 20,000 supporters. Maybe the excitement was about her unique background as a daughter of immigrants. Her father, Donald Harris is an economist and university professor who hails from Jamaica. Her deceased mother, Shymala, was a biologist from India. That biracial pedigree sometimes elicits frostiness in certain African-American circles. But those who know Harris well say she has always identified as black; having grown up with her sister Maya in Oakland and attending the historically black Howard University. Their parents divorced and the sisters were raised by their mother who instilled discipline and expectations of high achievement, especially in public service.
It obviously clicked with Kamala, who was elected District Attorney of San Francisco in 2004; the first black woman to achieve that distinction. She followed that by being elected Attorney General of California in 2010, another first. Next came victory as the first black woman elected U.S. senator from California; only the second to serve in the Senate since Carolyn Moseley Braun of Illinois from 1993 to 1999.
What Harris failed to realize in deciding on a presidential bid, was that by staking out a claim to the ultimate national office, she had entered the stratosphere of American politics. It’s not like running for a local or state office. Reporters covering stars in that firmament aren’t toting mere notebooks and iPads. They’re more like astronomers wielding giant telescopes scrutinizing heavenly bodies for information or flaws. Items given a pass under other circumstances are prodded and probed for veracity; especially when, like Harris, you’ve identified yourself as “holding certain truths”.
It’s interesting to note that once Harris dropped out of the race minority female columnists such as Dahleen Glanton of the Chicago Tribune and Errin Haines of the Associated Press immediately brought out the gender and race cards. According to Glanton: “U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris would have been an excellent president. But it was never going to happen. The elephant in the room was just too big. She is a woman and she is black. She couldn’t win, not in 2020 America, where racism and bigotry is (sic) on full display.”
Here’s Haines: “As Democratic voters of all races almost singularly obsess over who is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump next year, candidates who aren’t white are largely seen as not fitting the bill.”
There might be some truth to those opinions, even though the race part was shattered with the victories of President Barack Obama. Yet, Harris received wide, positive media coverage when she declared her candidacy. She was hailed as smart, progressive, the front runner. She was feted, lauded and showered with money. Her tongue-lashing of Joe Biden during the first Democratic candidates debate flummoxed him and catapulted her to front-runner status. Alas, that was the high point of her candidacy.
Despite the Glanton/Haines, et al assessments, knowledgeable analysts and political campaign pros pointed out Harris’ campaign’s muddled message, odd strategy to bypass Iowa and New Hampshire, and incompetent upper level staff caused a rising star to plummet. Of course, the fact Harris couldn’t break through to blacks didn’t help. Blacks remained ambivalent, if not skeptical of Harris’ tough on crime posture and programs during her D.A. and A.G. stints. And of course, Joe Biden, whom, Glanton and Errin derided as “an old white man,” had a solid lock on the black vote. As the year went on Harris became strident and even developed a wacky, doomed Hillary Clinton-like laugh. She slumped further in the polls and money dried up. There was nothing to do but close up shop or fade to insignificance.
Incongruously, she ended her campaign in the manner of the man she had hoped to run against, President Donald Trump … with a tweet. “To my supporters, it is with deep regret, but also with deep gratification, that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you. I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been all about. Justice for the People. All the people.”
The sad reality is she was never able to make any of that clear.