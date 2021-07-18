GUEST COMMENTARY: Knowing without meeting in the Internet Era

She got to “know” one of the other members of her group especially well, though, similarly, they had never met. She didn’t even know his name—only his username and the fact that he lived in Los Angeles. One day, she mentioned that she’d be visiting L.A. and wondered whether he would like to have lunch. He said he would. How, she asked, would she recognize him at the restaurant. His answer: “I’m Marlon Brando.” And he was! She eventually moved to L.A., and the two became friends in the traditional sense.

Lately, this tendency to “know” people you’ve never actually met has accelerated rapidly, owing to a conspiracy of broadband, Zoom, and COVID-19.

All of this mattered greatly to me in January, when I had a small health issue that erroneously seemed (for a few weeks) to be a gigantic, life-threatening problem. For five years, I’ve had mild hypertension and taken low-dosage meds. In January, my pressure started spiking repeatedly, making me feel quite ill.