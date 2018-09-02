Labor Day has meant many things to working people through the years. To some, it’s the unofficial end to summer when children return back to school and time to store away our recreational toys.
To elected officials, it typically denotes the time to ramp up their campaign efforts for upcoming November elections. For the hardworking men and women of organized labor, it signifies a time to assess our goals and accomplishments and to re-engage in a call to action toward future endeavors.
Labor Day is a time to honor the victories and the memories of those who came before us, all the while preparing for the important fights ahead.
I believe there is a movement taking place in this country, state and Region unparalleled to any I’ve ever witnessed before. Working people are standing up, refusing to accept business as usual. They're standing up against the powers that be, who would like nothing more than to keep us weak and divided in the fight against the rigged economy that has been created at working peoples’ expense.
They're standing up against a system that heaps reward on the chosen few while leaving out the workers who actually do the work that creates the prosperity. There is no more blatant sign of a broken status quo as when a CEO can “earn” over 350 times that of the average worker who continually has to fight to hold onto their wages, health care and retirement security every day.
We refuse to look to the corporations or politicians to validate our movement. We only need to look as far as the hundreds of thousands of new workers who carry union cards in their purses or wallets (three-quarters of them under the age of 35) as their pathway to the middle class.
Add to that the tens of millions of workers who would join a union tomorrow if given the chance. That’s what I would call a movement. I believe others are referring to it as a wave, but whatever it's being called, there is no doubt working people are mobilizing on a scale that has not been seen in far too long.
Northwest Indiana is a very unique place that faces equally unique challenges, and those challenges are faced head-on by a very uniquely skilled and dedicated workforce. Whether you’re a steelworker, building trades worker, teacher, truck driver, first responder, 911 dispatcher, a hospital or nursing home maintenance worker, grocery clerk, casino worker, utility worker or a letter carrier, you all share one thing in common: what you do has value, and with that value should come dignity and respect.
We have the opportunity to create the fair economy and just society we deserve — but only if we go out and do the necessary work together.
We need to mobilize town by town, county by county and state by state to remove from power those who would keep us down and replace them with true allies of the working class. More union members than ever are on the ballot seeking office this November. They need and deserve our support if we are truly serious about effecting the type of change necessary to level the playing field for working families.
This year, let’s channel our resources and grassroots energy into canvasses, phone banks and constant communication. Let’s talk to each other like never before, mobilize our communities and put our power on full display for all to see so that when we awake on Wednesday, Nov. 7, we can proudly say it was my union and my vote that got it done.