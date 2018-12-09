It’s not unusual for schools to post job opportunities. Take a peek inside a high school guidance office, and chances are you will find a bulletin board with such jobs for students.
LaPorte has taken this service up a notch. It’s using the internet, and the service — Hire a Slicer — is drawing positive reviews from employers and students. “We are excited about the business partnerships we are developing,” Matt Presley said. He manages Hire A Slicer; officially, Presley’s title is college and career readiness coordinator for the school district. Equally enthusiastic are the city’s businesses and business leaders.
“We are extremely proud of the quality students coming out of the LaPorte Community School Corporation,” said Bert Cook, executive director, Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp. “We believe this website will help to link their availability with our employer’s job opportunities.”
A recent review of the listed job postings includes a variety of jobs from several LaPorte employers.
In addition to job openings, the newest service on the website will allow employers and community partners to advertise opportunities for service and project based learning.
“This is really important,” Presley said, “as the new Indiana graduation pathways will require all students to do work, service and project based-learning to demonstrate employability skills. As a school and as a community, we need to build the capacity to provide these opportunities for all of our students."
Presley says the Hire a Slicer website will be continuously updated as employer demands shift and workplace needs evolve.
The website also permits students to post resumes. That information is password protected and can be viewed only by hiring managers of registered employers. More than 400 student resumes are now posted on the site for employers to review.
The website is the centerpiece of the district’s work based learning activities, LaPorte school Superintendent Mark D. Francesconi said. He also said Hire A Slicer is but one example of an improved communication process between employers and the school corporation.
Previously, there was no coordination for partnership requests. “Too often, we relied on a handful of companies, and they quickly got burned out and overwhelmed with ask-after-ask to work with our students,” added Francesconi.
Perhaps it is only fitting that a school with a nickname tied to 20th century manufacturing uses 21st century technology to connect school with work.