In your recent editorial regarding Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s new appointment as president of the National League of Cities (NLC) you asked the question, “what (the league) was thinking in electing the Gary mayor to this post?” We appreciate the opportunity share our perspective.
We represent a diverse group of cities across the country including Cleveland, Joplin, Little Rock and a fellow Indiana city -- Bluffton. Collectively, we have served as past presidents of NLC for more than four years.
Our common passion is for cities, strong local leadership and doing everything in our power to ensure the people we represent are living in vibrant, thriving communities -- even in the face of difficulties. Mayor Freeman-Wilson is no different.
That is exactly why she was elected to her position at NLC. She demonstrates the deep commitment and resilience you need as a local elected leader. As president, the mayor has the opportunity to both work on behalf of Gary residents, as well as meet with city leaders and other experts to delve into issues both Gary and other cities across the country are dealing with.
The reality is, no city is without challenges. Each one of us had to deal with the daily struggles every local elected leader faces -- balancing a budget, improving public safety, bouncing back after natural disasters, attracting investment --just to name a few.
The opportunities the NLC provided has helped us grow as leaders and often resulted in major economic benefits to our cities. For example, Joplin, Missouri benefited from this exposure following the 2011 major tornado that left over one-third of the city destroyed. After speaking directly with the federal transportation director and receiving first hand guidelines on what to look for in applying for the highly sought-after TIGER grant, Joplin was the recipient of a $14 million award for a major overpass project. It took the Joplin whole team to make it happen, but it started with that direct engagement access through NLC.
And in Cleveland, Councilmember Zone leveraged his position and work at the NLC to lobby for the federal Brownfields Redevelopment Act, which in that city has been instrumental in redeveloping former unusable land because of legacy contamination. A 45-acre parcel in the old industrial valley -- the site of a former steel mill -- has been cleaned up, resulting in commitments from three businesses ready to build and move in.
Mayor Freeman-Wilson will have many of these same opportunities and we have no doubt, at the end of her year of service, the residents of Gary will see firsthand the tremendous value her position provided to their daily lives.