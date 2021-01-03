GUEST COMMENTARY: Lessons Georgia voters can learn from California

According to Census Bureau data compiled by American Enterprise Institute economist Mark Perry, California ranked No. 5 in the nation in 2019 in net departures from the state of households and businesses.

The highest individual tax rate in California, as Perry shows, was 13.3%, compared with a 3.5% average in states with top inflows of households and businesses. The top corporate tax rate in California was 8.84%, compared with 4.1% in states with top inflows. Average unemployment in California was 4.1%, and employment growth was 1.5%, compared with 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively, in states with highest inflows.

Perry compares U-Haul rental rates for states where people are leaving to states where people are arriving. As would be expected, states with the highest departures have the highest U-Haul rates. In November 2020, U-Haul rental from Los Angeles to Houston was $4,907. From Houston to Los Angeles, it was $1,784. From San Francisco to Dallas, the U-Haul rate was $5,290, and from Dallas to San Francisco, it was $1,655.

Perhaps all this augurs a new conservative wave, just as the Proposition 13 tax revolt in California in 1978 would be followed two years later with the election of Ronald Reagan.

Maybe Georgia voters will pay heed to lessons learned in California and Georgia will stay red in the January Senate runoff elections.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly television show "Cure America with Star Parker." The opinions are the writer's.

