GUEST COMMENTARY: Lockdown laziness here to stay

By now I am sure you have heard about the Georgia election bill news sweeping the country. If you haven’t heard it by now, the talking heads have been debating the inhumanity of it all. Some of the rhetoric is surrounding the parts of the bill banning certain food and water giveaways to voters in line. It can be hot in Georgia during some elections and the very thought of banning food and water to those suffering in line is inhumane. Unless you actually take the time to actually read the bill. It forbids political groups from providing food and water so as to not sway anybody’s vote while standing in line. They can’t do anything that could be construed as to manipulating someone to vote a certain way. Pollsters, working the polling place, are perfectly within their right to serve up water and set up water stations. You see how only knowing some of the facts can be very dangerous and it might even make you look stupid and ill informed.