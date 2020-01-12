And a very happy new year to you, everyone! Hope your Christmas break was as nourishing as mine.
They say it is best to avoid certain subjects when one is becoming newly acquainted in polite society; religion and politics, for example. Well, since I’ve already dipped my toes into the subjects of race and religion, it would be unlike me not to impolitely broach the subject of politics also. Full disclosure: I have only voted once in my life. I voted “Labour” the equivalent of your Democrat Party. I did so because my parents did so, and at 18 I knew no better. Sadly, and cutting a very long story short, having lived and worked beside politicians and state bureaucrats most of my life, I have a healthy disdain for all political stripes and those who are career politickers — elected and unelected. By nature it is my want to trust one implicitly until you give me reason not to trust you, but in politics it is completely the opposite. Admittedly, I am surprised when I meet, and it has happened on occasion, a politician or bureaucrat who has principles and is unafraid to live by them. I will also give every politician a chance since there hasn’t been one person I’ve known who didn’t at first enter the political arena without a genuine belief that they could affect change for the better.
Having just returned from a “bucket list” trip to Arizona and southern California, experienced the majesty of the Jacumba Mountain Wilderness, the marvels of Montezuma Castle, the cacti, mesa and mountains of Sedona, the Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam; I was all a-twitter about what I could write and how I could describe the sheer insignificance of the human species, in comparison with these natural wonders and engineering fetes of the world. Whether you’re a heathen, an atheist or agnostic, this trip would give anyone pause for thought as to how this all came to be, and what on earth we ants in comparison are doing here. Sadly, that verve has all but disappeared as I return to man’s world with a thud. A world where we appear doomed to repeat mistakes of the past, even as we acknowledge there were mistakes made. I am talking of course of our belligerent forays into endless middle eastern conflicts.
I am in a funny age bracket which means I lived in, and remember, a world before 9/11, the "Weapons of Mass Destruction” lie, and invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan. I became a mother in 2013 and merely a few months later in 2014, I experienced with horror the bombing of Gaza. Seeing pictures of children who looked just like my baby girl with their skulls, arms, legs and torso’s blown to pieces. The near catatonic faces of their mothers, the utterly emasculated and ghostly faces of destroyed fathers who knew they were powerless to do anything other than watch it all unfold in front of them. The only merciful thing left to pray for perhaps, to go the way of your children so that you wouldn’t have to wake up the next day to the trauma of a life without them.
But of course, that is people over there, thousands of miles away in another country. One can be forgiven perhaps for not connecting with wailing mothers in “hijabs” since humans often “feel more of an affinity for those who look like us and speak like us”, (as one good friend tried to explain to me his partiality toward those doing the bombing, over those being bombed). And while it is true that “birds of a feather flock together”, we have to question what kind of human beings we are if we can turn our backs on our humanity, for the sake of superficial filial piety.
And what about American husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who have been massacred miles away from home for a lie (as is apparently the MO of our intelligence service, a la Secretary Pompeo)? For the sake of “profits over peace” (a la George W Bush in a moment of candor)? Do we owe them anything for their willingness to put it all on the line for us? Do we owe them the right to wake up after the event, with their appendages dismembered, their minds blown to pieces, the comfort of knowing that it was in the aid of a just cause? The cause of defense of them, their children, their homeland and fellow countrymen?
We’ve lost so many soldiers to what we know to be wars of destruction of other people’s realm, not defense of our own. Wars of pillaging and profiteering. Wars of fantasy not freedom. What are we doing yet again accepting the narrative vomited out at us through the mainstream media, and from both sides of the aisle, that this recent attack on another people’s sovereignty was just and proportionate? What are we doing supporting a man who only yesterday was such a “clear and present danger” to this country, that he needed to be removed from office? He is still in office and his continuation of our misadventures in the Middle East, wholly supported by the Democrats.
To be clear, though I am not a supporter of Trump, I do not suffer from Trump derangement syndrome. There are many reasons why I believe this President will go down in the annals of history as a remarkable figure. I fully expect him to win 2020 and, given the lackluster opposition candidates that the disgraced DNC are championing, his win would be deserved. However, if you remember what I said earlier, that there are rare moments when a political figure will pique my interest. There is one such figure now — Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. She is despised by the establishment which is an immediate badge of honor in my view and all you need to know about her stance on war. I am not here to provide pro publicity for her, I have not sent money to her campaign as there are disagreements I have with her platform, however, there are qualities she possesses which make her an admirable fit for the position of President and Commander in Chief, that she is running for. I also believe her campaign is and will continue to be thwarted by those within her party, the Democrat Party, and that she will not win 2020. But she is essential to the change we desperately need to our political and philosophical landscape. I urge you to visit Tulsi2020.com and find out for yourself what she is all about.
I urge you, for the sake of our brothers and sisters in arms, for the sake of our brothers and sisters in humanity, in lands far away, who are cannon fodder and sitting ducks for the murderous egos of our elites in government; change the faces of Congress. Use your vote this year to show these people, in no uncertain terms, who's boss. That is you. Your vote matters. And if I could vote in this country, I would be voting for only the second time in my life, and it would be for anyone but the status quo.
At the time of submitting this article, the Democrats have introduced a bill to limit President Trump’s actions against Iran. While this effort is to be welcomed in theory, the devil is in the detail and we wait to see how far those constraints reach.