A proposed change in the way Medicare determines drug prices could have detrimental and long-lasting effects on Indiana patients by hindering access to prescribed medications, while impeding investment in innovative new therapies and technologies. Indiana’s lawmakers should unite in voicing opposition to this plan.
H.R. 3, a bill supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would abandon the market-based approach Medicare has traditionally used and instead, imports drug valuations set by a select group of foreign, state-run health care systems. It is estimated the consequent government-mandated reductions in reimbursements could cost the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry, including companies in Indiana, as much as a trillion dollars over 10 years, a drastic setback that would reduce incentives and inhibit their ability to invest in new drug research and development. The end result would be fewer innovative therapies and restricted patient access to new medications.
Medicines and therapies play a key role in our health care strategies, particularly for older adults. Three-quarters of people ages 50 to 64 use prescription drugs, a figure that rises to more than 90 percent for people over the age of 80. People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or arthritis often depend on prescription drugs to manage their symptoms; for people with cancer, prescription drug treatments are lifesaving.
In the foreign countries H.R. 3 would use as drug price setting models, patient access to cutting-edge medications is significantly lower than it is in the U.S. Of new medicines introduced into the market since 2011, only 50 percent are available in France and just 46 percent in Canada. In the U.S., patients have access to 90 percent of them. This statistic alone should undermine support for these changes but the reality is that H.R. 3 isn’t the only legislation under Congress’s consideration that would significantly limit patient access to vital drugs and treatments. The Senate Finance Committee’s recent drug pricing package also calls for changes that would undermine Medicare Part D’s marketplace, slash Part B drug reimbursement, and enforce new penalties on manufacturers – all of which will do little to save patients money but will most definitely limit access to care and reduce funding for future drug development.
Diminished biopharmaceutical investments and output would not only inhibit patient access to new innovative treatments, it would negatively impact our economy, particularly in a state like Indiana. Life sciences is a $79 billion industry here, ranking second in the U.S. in 2018 in life sciences exports, with 85 new products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Life sciences companies, including those that could be directly impacted by H.R. 3 and other likeminded proposals, support over 58,000 jobs here.
Speaker Pelosi’s plan is a dangerous strategy that puts at risk the health of Medicare beneficiaries, including the 1.2 million Hoosiers that rely on it for their coverage (almost one person out of every five in the state) and fails to address needs for the U.S., which has been the leader in the development of new pharmaceuticals for decades. Instead of adopting ineffective policies of foreign health care systems or imposing changes that undermine what works in our Medicare system, Congress should focus on the proposed changes that allow patients to share in negotiated savings or lower their out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions. The proposals we’ve seen from H.R. 3 would hamper growth in a crucial sector of our state economy, negatively impact innovation, and harm Hoosier patients. For all of these reasons, I strongly urge Congress to abandon these short-sighted policies.