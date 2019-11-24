State Sen. Eddie Melton represents Indiana’s 3rd District in the Indiana General Assembly. His lifelong career in social work and youth mentorship includes positions at the Legacy Foundation, State Board of Education, and President Barack Obama’s “My Brothers Keeper Initiative.” He serves as the Ranking Minority Member on the Senate Education and Career Development Committee and in 2017 was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. Melton and his wife Crystal live in Gary Indiana and have four children. The opinions are the writer's.