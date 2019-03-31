Throughout my career as a university professor, dean and now chancellor, I have prioritized my role as a mentor. For me, mentoring has always been a rewarding aspect of my work. I believe deeply in identifying and nurturing individuals who can succeed and make meaningful professional and personal contributions.
Mentoring takes shape in a variety of ways. It can be part of a formalized work development program or simply a life choice for someone who has the skills, experience and inclination to work closely with others. While I prefer the latter, we should all explore our surroundings and cultivate talented colleagues and associates. You know, the person with quick wit; the person who has great presence; the person who is smart; and my favorite — the person who listens.
Formal mentoring programs are often available in businesses, universities and other organizations as part of the “on-boarding process” for new employees or part of efforts to identify up-and-coming executives, administrators or faculty. The positive result of a structured mentoring program is that no one is left behind; one challenge, though, is that not all mentors and mentees are necessarily a good fit.
What might a mentor say to a potential mentee? Tell the individual you are impressed with his or her exceptional work, or that you have noticed when he or she talks, others take notice. If the individual offers an appreciative smile in response, ask where he or she hopes to be in five, 10 and 15 years. To the extent that you can, let the individual know that you have been well served by mentors and that you would be happy to help them fulfill their goals.
It is my experience that good mentors know themselves well and give serious thought to the goals and tools associated with effective mentoring. I have often noted that many individuals do not see or understand what they can achieve. It is important to help individuals see their potential.
A mentor must take the time to get to know an individual well to consider the best mentoring approach. The mentor must provide knowledge and hope, praise existing strengths and plainly state areas for development and improvement. As such, the mentor needs to be direct and to the point. Career-minded individuals need to define and set mid-term and long-term objectives. The mentor can help the mentee to both identify practical goals and reach beyond current comfort zones.
Over the years I have spoken with individuals about a range of issues including wardrobe, manners, diction, grammar, life lessons and a complete list of “how to’s.” The most important lesson that I’ve passed on to those I’ve mentored is to lead a life filled with opportunities for lifelong learning. A mentor should not provide short cuts or political solutions. While convenient at times, going down this road leads often leads to bad outcomes.
As a university chancellor, I personally mentor, or facilitate mentoring, a range of individuals. One group of particular interest to me is first-generation college students. First-generation college students lack the luxury of having parents who have graduated from a college or university. These young people find themselves in college without experienced parental guidance. Many parents who have not attended college can provide excellent support. Maneuvering through a degree program, coursework, exams, and awkward social interactions may require a mentor who has successfully navigated through college and “knows the ropes.”
We often hear about giving forward. Mentoring is the best form of giving forward. Ultimately, the goal is to help others become strong contributors to society. What could be better than to leave this world teaming with engaged, well-meaning, impactful citizens?