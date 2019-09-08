On Sept. 18, the Urban League of NWI will join with Infinite Scholars and offer scholarships to deserving high school graduating seniors. This year the fair will be held at the Genesis Center, 1 N. Broadway, Gary. Last year, $4.7 million in scholarships were offered to seniors from LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties. Over 50 colleges and universities will be on site offering on-the-spot admission and scholarship award opportunities. We encourage students and parents to check with their high school guidance counselor and make sure they confirm their bus transportation. Parents are able to bring students and schools will honor this as an excused absence for an educational field experience. One parent did that and her child received a full ride!
Here is a testimony from a parent, Crystal G. Melton:
“The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has been a blessing to so many in the community, including my family. I have been volunteering with the Urban League for several years. Their annual scholarship fair, this past year, was more than a volunteer opportunity for me. Our daughter, who was a senior at Merrillville High School, decided to attend the fair. She didn't know where she wanted to attend college. She knew she wanted to attend a HBCU. Philander Smith College was there and gave her an academic scholarship on the spot. She is now entering in as a freshman this fall tuition free. Thank you Urban League of Northwest Indiana for your commitment to our youth!”
Yes, students from the Region can receive full ride scholarships. In order to qualify for these opportunities, students must have the requisite GPA, SAT/ACT score and a transcript that verifies their grades, that proves their worth to compete in a global society.
Various other organizations will also be present that offer scholarship opportunities such as the United Negro College Fund, Indiana National Guard and the Gary Education Foundation.
The Urban League’s lead sponsor for the upcoming event is Ivy Tech Community College — Lake County Campus. Chancellor Louie Gonzalez serves on the Urban League Board of Directors and supports the fair 100%. He stated, “Not only is this fair one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, but it is truly a gateway to scholarship opportunities for young people whereby college admission and scholarships are offered on-the-spot."
If you are interested in attending or offering a scholarship during the fair, contact 219-887-9621.