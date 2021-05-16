GUEST COMMENTARY: Move over, straw turtle. Now it's glove fish

Americans should not be bullied into sacrificing essential products, including medical equipment, because one fish had the misfortune of swimming into a glove.

There has to be a logical middle ground at which environmentalists and the average person can meet on the issue of single-use plastics. The best way forward is to promote recycling for essential plastic products while reducing the use of frivolous plastic items.

Essential plastics are products that are needed in emergencies like medical equipment or bottled water. Food wrap is also an essential plastic that preserves the shelf-life of foods to minimize food waste and the associated methane emissions.

Non-essential plastics, on the other hand, are non-recyclable items that can easily be replaced by alternatives. Straws, polystyrene take-out containers, and coffee stirrers can all be swapped out without harm. The same cannot be said for essential plastics.

We can feel bad for glove fish without letting glove fish determine our environmental policies. Plastic policy deserves a serious conversation, not a steady stream of sad animals.

Will Coggin is the managing director at the Center for Consumer Freedom. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. The opinions are the writer's.

