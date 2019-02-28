The cost of college is on the rise, and competition is making admission harder than ever. Many students are now asking the question, “Is a college degree really worth tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt?”
I was coaching a young man on colleges that he should consider for his chosen interest. Both of the schools that I was excited to share with him were outside his state. He abruptly stopped me. “I can’t afford to go to a college that is out of state! My parents can only afford for me to go to a state school where I live,” he said.
Almost every family that I’ve met shares this same misconception. So, you must be wondering, “How can I pay wholesale for college?”
Here’s the secret: Many colleges negotiate, even those located out-of-state. Financial aid officers probably prefer that I keep this to myself, but it’s true: Colleges compete to get the right student, and that’s why it’s important to align your strengths and interests with a university that prides itself in these areas.
Here are seven steps to increase your chances of getting a discount:
- Apply to colleges that compete for the same type of students. You are more likely to get a positive response if you can show them a better award letter from a school that they consider to be a competitor.
- Meet with the financial aid office face to face. We find that appeal letters work only about 30 percent of the time. A face-to-face meeting in the financial aid office is the most effective way to appeal an award letter. Parents, let your student make the request.
- Be appreciative for the award letter. If you have an award letter from a college, and ask for more financial help, you probably won’t get a good reception. Conversely, if you show them gratitude for their ”great” offer (even though it wasn’t that great), and then show them a better offer from a competing school, they will be more willing to help you.
- Be ready to commit to the school immediately. If you want an additional award, then you must be willing to commit immediately to attend their college. It’s considered to be in bad taste to go back and forth between schools to get the best offer. So decide which school is the one you want to attend, and then negotiate only with them.
- Ask about additional scholarships in your field of study. Most colleges offer interdepartmental scholarships after you have completed your first year, but they can also offer those scholarships to first-year students.
- Request affiliate partner scholarships. Many Christian universities have affiliate partners like Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life and local churches. If you were involved in those organizations in high school, then many universities will give you a scholarship for your continued involvement.
- Let the admissions department know of your financial need. If the admissions department really wants to help, they may go to the financial aid office on your behalf. Many will help, so don’t skip this step.
- Finally, be ready to reject an offer. If you go through each of the steps above, and the university is unwilling to adjust your award letter, then be ready to accept another offer. It’s not the school that will determine your success; it is the effort and persistence shown while pursing a degree.