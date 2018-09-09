One of three college freshmen beginning their higher education experience this fall will not return for their sophomore year.
That metric is especially telling for colleges and universities, because a freshman student’s persistence to become a college sophomore tends to bode well for him or her going on to earn a baccalaureate degree, higher education’s ultimate measure of student success.
To that point, institutions of higher learning invest substantially in helping students succeed to graduation. But let’s be clear about that.
Yes, colleges and universities want students to succeed, but no self-respecting institution hands out passing grades freely.
On the contrary, academic rigor and a quality education go hand in hand. So while colleges and universities commit to helping students succeed, students also must do their part.
Since the Hammond Education Foundation and School City of Hammond introduced the innovative Blueprint college transitional and readiness program for high school seniors less than three years ago, students have received valuable instruction about how to access higher education, as well as how to succeed when they arrive on their respective college campuses.
The 2018-19 class of Hammond Blueprint high school enrollees attended this summer a two-day, Blueprint “boot camp” at Purdue University Northwest intended to help orient these prospective college students into the access/success process of going to college and making the most of the opportunity.
One “boot camp” session I attended was one I affectionately call, "How to fail in college." It was a session during which a panel of PNW Honors College students and their recent college dean, John Rowan, offered several behaviors/perceptions that go a long way in preventing college freshmen from becoming sophomores. In no particular order, here are three:
• Procrastinate – Good grades may have come relatively easy in high school without requiring much time or effort. But higher education is a different type of learning animal. Memorization and facts tend to give way to more application, critical thinking and the need for more study time. The pace of instruction also is typically faster, and students are expected to be more academically accountable — that is, more self-reliant on course syllabi and less on faculty reminders. Many of the Blueprint alumni with whom I visited during their freshman year in college last academic year learned quickly and in some cases unceremoniously: you snooze, you lose! Or, in other words: fall behind, and it may be impossible to catch up.
• Assume you are on your own with no sources of help on campus. If you hold firmly to that notion, you might as well pack your bags and come home now. Or, you can find out where the campus facilities for student support and assistance are located — Tutoring/Supplemental Instruction area, Writing lab and Counseling center, to name a few. Also learn where to find your academic adviser and success coaches, and by all means be willing to visit a professor’s office when you have concerns or questions.
• Cultivate new friendships that prioritize having a good time. Yes, making friends is important in the scope of fitting into a campus community, but not friends who are more interested in partying or playing loud music while you’re trying to study. Better friendships often are cultivated within study groups or student organizations — in short, with peers committed to succeeding.
And if the above don’t promote a hasty freshman departure from college, here are a couple more that have a way of contributing:
-- Do not partake in campus organizations, contrary to Professor Rowan’s insightful comment: “You’ve got to be involved outside the classroom, because real learning does not just take place in the classroom,” and…
-- Support the cost of your education by holding down a FULL TIME job while being a full time student. Then when that strategy proves futile, consider how a part-time job — on campus! — would have been a better decision.