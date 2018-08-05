For our Region to prosper and have a sustainable economic future it must grow population and attract and retain talent. Northwest Indiana is not the first place faced with stagnant population growth, and the private sector can play a role in changing the direction.
One Region recently created the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council (NIROC), a council of CEOs and executives. Through research One Region found that many places with a turnaround story in attracting talent have strong corporate citizenship and a cohesive CEO voice. These corporate councils have fostered transformational investments to improve a place, attract talent and create a competitive economic advantage.
NIROC held its first meeting in the spring of 2018 with 22 companies. Each company pays a fee and appoints a CEO and one delegate. NIROC has attracted executives who align with One Region’s mission to attract and retain talent through investing in Northwest Indiana. Interest in joining NIROC continues to grow.
As our Region faces stagnant population growth, NIROC will prioritize and build an action agenda around ideas that will transform our Region. The council meets quarterly as well on an ad hoc basis to build consensus and take action. Having a collective vision will allow our Region to effectively leverage our existing or even underutilized assets while building new assets.
One Region modeled after organizations across the country with proven success, such as the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (Fort Wayne), Greater Trenton (New Jersey), the Allegheny Conference (Pittsburgh), and the Aurora (Colorado) Economic Development Council.
In Fort Wayne the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s Regional Opportunities Council attracted investments from the state, raised per capita income, invested in its airport, and revitalized its downtown. In Pittsburgh the Allegheny Conference was created in the 1940s by executives initially to manage pollution and over time it aided in elevating anchor institutions, diversifying the economy and stimulating place-making. Greater Trenton was created to invest in its urban core to better attract talent. In Cleveland the sports arenas were supported by the private sector. In Detroit the private sector played a critical role in revitalizing the downtown. The examples go on and on.
To be clear, private sector councils play a role, but change requires partnerships. No corporate council has been able to accomplish a transformation without the assistance of other sectors. Each place listed above would share that the public sector and community partners played a critical role in their place or region’s success. It is imperative for the private sector to partner with the public sector and others. NIROC aims to bring ideas forward and convene partners to work toward a common vision and build our future together.
We all have a role to play from grassroots to business and political leadership. NIROC is an important ingredient that can be effectively mixed with others for the perfect recipe for success. Much like other corporate councils throughout the country, NIROC and partners will serve as a voice to drive multimillion dollar investments and build our authentic turnaround story.