Why Northwest Indiana? Of all the places in the Midwest, why is the grass greener a short drive southeast of Chicago? We think it’s because Northwest Indiana is at the crossroads of the “crossroads of America” with a unique natural resource that positions it at the center of the region’s economic development initiatives.
Six million visitors come to Porter County each year, but of that, 3.6 million visitors are coming to see the Indiana Dunes. In terms of visitation, Indiana Dunes National Park and the Indiana Dunes State Park collectively rank seventh in the nation, putting them just under Yellowstone out of the 418 National Park Service units.
It’s no surprise then that tourism is one of Porter County’s fastest-growing industries, responsible for 1,000 tourism-related businesses and more than 5,500 jobs — one-third of which are higher-wage/professional occupations — which pump $476 million into the economy.
To be blunt, Northwest Indiana — specifically Porter County — is “Indiana Dunes Country,” and that makes it special. The Indiana Dunes is our county’s No. 1 driver for visitation, and it is a resource that separates us from our competition and our big brother to the northwest.
When businesses are looking to move to an area, they are looking for great schools, great towns and great infrastructure with a competitive advantage. We have all of that, but what is often ignored is that businesses aren’t just looking for a place to work, play and live; they are also looking for something unique. The Indiana Dunes is that unique something.
The Indiana Dunes was formed when glaciers receded 14,000 years ago, leaving quartz sands that actually sing when you walk on them. It is also at the convergence of four climate zones on 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, which contributes to it being the most biodiverse ecosystem in North America. With more plant and animal species than Hawaii, the Indiana Dunes is considered to be the birthplace of ecology. Made up of beaches, dunes, woodlands, wetlands and prairies, the area is a natural wonder, improving the quality of place and life for both its inhabitants and surrounding residents.
But what does all of this mean? Well, it demonstrates that we have an opportunity as a region. By taking a note from Michigan’s “Pure Michigan” marketing campaign, we can join together and buy into a singular idea — one combined story that our region can tell, and it all starts with the Indiana Dunes.
The Indiana Dunes is already a premier family-friendly destination as well as Indiana's top attraction, and its brand is known to millions of people. That is why Indiana Dunes Tourism’s destination brand — Indiana Dunes: Beaches & Beyond — was an essential component in promoting our destination. In Porter County, we have seen a $35 return on each $1 investment with tourism. Now imagine if every business and every organization bought into this brand — into the idea that what makes us special can be found in our own backyard.
As the official destination marketing, planning and development organization for the Indiana Dunes area/Porter County, our research continues to show that destination promotion strongly improves a location’s image for both tourism and economic development. It turns out that promoting the quality of life to attract visitors also entices new businesses and organizations.
So that’s our forecast for a prosperous future. That’s the way we see our region being ignited — a united story, a halo effect created from our businesses embracing the stories and experiences our destination has to offer.
For over 30 years, our mission has been to introduce Northwest Indiana to the world — one article, one Facebook post and one brochure at a time. We will continue to find new and better ways to improve and promote this place we call home, but we hope you think about adopting the Indiana Dunes brand — our brand — and join us where the sands sing.