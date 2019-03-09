Illinois residents are packing their bags and moving out in droves due to high taxes and a fiscally irresponsible government. It was recently reported that the Illinois population has declined for the fifth year in a row! More than 45,000 residents have moved out. By enticing these frustrated and over-taxed (Illinois) residents, to move to Indiana, we will see growth in our communities, businesses and workforce.
As Indiana residents, we benefit greatly from lower taxes, short commute times to the city, top-rated universities and so much more. The digital campaign Move to Indiana targets Illinois residents who are looking to make a change. Instead of moving further into the suburbs, we are highlighting 10 of the benefits they will receive when they move to Indiana.
Significantly lower taxes, access to health care and green spaces as well as a great place to do business are among the reasons to choose Indiana and are among the reasons so many of us choose to live here.
Through strong partnerships, we are able to tell the story of Northwest Indiana and its many strengths. We believe that Indiana is not only a great place to visit, but a great place to raise a family, buy a home, start a business or retire.
We are excited to continue the campaign with private partners like The Times, Centier Bank, Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, NIPSCO, Schilling Development & Schillings. The city of Hobart, Alsip Home & Nursery, Purdue University Northwest and First Financial Bank have also jumped on board to be a part of Move to Indiana.
The digital campaign targets suburban families that visit sites like Zillow and Trulia on their mobile phones or desktop. They receive one of the “10 Reasons to Move to Indiana” driving them to the website, MoveToIndiana.com or to the Facebook page. They are able to learn more about moving to Indiana, watch testimonials and are able to see the Region through the lens of residents and visitors with ever-changing photography.
We’ve seen huge successes with this campaign, as we are able to garner more than 2.5 million impressions and thousands of interested parties learning more by clicking news articles and watching testimonials.
As a resident, we invite you to visit MoveToIndiana.com to remind yourself that the grass really is greener in Northwest Indiana.