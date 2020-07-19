GUEST COMMENTARY: NWI’s diversity is an economic asset

As the United States awoke enraged at the horrific death of George Floyd, the nation’s attention has refocused on the systemic problem of racial inequality and injustice.
In the wake of widespread protests for more just and equitable treatment of Black Americans, we are all presented with the opportunity to examine our own biases and assumptions. We should challenge the ones that perpetuate — consciously or unconsciously — ways of being, thinking and interacting that contribute to the marginalization of many communities across America.
One domain of critical significance in building a more just society is the availability of economic and career opportunities for underrepresented groups. As an organization focused on placemaking and talent, One Region and the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council (NIROC) are keenly aware of the opportunity to leverage one of Northwest Indiana’s great strengths: the diversity of its population.
Historically, Northwest Indiana drew a diverse array of people to the Region for stable career opportunities in manufacturing and has in more recent years begun to expand opportunities in service- and knowledge-based industries. Now is the time to more fully embrace our diversity across all sectors of the Region’s economy.
Support diverse hiring
Many local leaders in the private sector have spoken out in recent weeks on the subject, including several of our NIROC members. While there are numerous ways to support and empower marginalized groups in our businesses, two strong, recurring themes have come up in our board discussions: 1) the critical importance of deep, nonjudgmental listening and validating individuals and groups who experience systemic racism; and 2) proactive efforts to recruit (and subsequently support and promote) a more diverse hiring pool of candidates.
One member in the banking sector recently announced the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team that will engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the bank is hearing and meeting the needs of the diverse communities it serves.
Another shared about their success in substantially increasing minority hiring over the past two years through the appointment of a full-time diversity officer. Increased support (through scholarships and internships) to local colleges such as Purdue Northwest and Calumet College — both of which are among the most diverse higher education institutions in the state, also was beneficial.
In all our efforts, we must seek first to understand, and use the resources and influence each of us has in ways that promote greater equity and justice in our companies and communities.
Make recovery all-inclusive
Values like diversity and inclusion aren’t simply noble ideals; they are critical drivers for organizational and economic success. A truly diverse workforce promotes greater innovation, productivity gains, reduced turnover, broader market insights ... all of which directly impact a firm’s reputation, community engagement and ultimately the bottom line. The more people the recovery touches, the more prosperous we all will be.
As we continue to work together toward economic recovery and growth here in NWI, we can and should champion the existing diversity present in the Region as a major asset to grow existing businesses and attract new employers. This, in turn, will create economic opportunities for our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by widespread job losses, both due to long-term trends in the manufacturing labor force and the recent labor market upheaval caused by the pandemic.
Our diversity is our strength; let’s leverage that strength for the good of NWI, and make sure the world knows it.
Violet Sistovaris, Ben Bochnowski, Tom Keon, Craig Dwight, Ashley Dickinson, Mark Heckler, BR Lane, Chris White, John Diederich and Michael Bergerson are board of directors for One Region. The opinions are the writers'.
