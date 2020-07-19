GUEST COMMENTARY: NWI’s diversity is an economic asset

One member in the banking sector recently announced the creation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team that will engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the bank is hearing and meeting the needs of the diverse communities it serves.

Another shared about their success in substantially increasing minority hiring over the past two years through the appointment of a full-time diversity officer. Increased support (through scholarships and internships) to local colleges such as Purdue Northwest and Calumet College — both of which are among the most diverse higher education institutions in the state, also was beneficial.

In all our efforts, we must seek first to understand, and use the resources and influence each of us has in ways that promote greater equity and justice in our companies and communities.

Make recovery all-inclusive

Values like diversity and inclusion aren’t simply noble ideals; they are critical drivers for organizational and economic success. A truly diverse workforce promotes greater innovation, productivity gains, reduced turnover, broader market insights ... all of which directly impact a firm’s reputation, community engagement and ultimately the bottom line. The more people the recovery touches, the more prosperous we all will be.