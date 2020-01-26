GUEST COMMENTARY: On Brexit and Megxit

Those of you who know me well will know that I’m just a tad sensitive about my age. I have clearly arrived at a stage where to ask me how old I am would indeed not only be rude, but also be like sticking a dagger through my heart. It all goes so bloody quickly and then suddenly; your body parts are heading southward before you’ve even had a chance to catch your breath. However, there is one marvelous thing about being the age that I am, and that is that I remember a lot before time began for the millennials who now run the show. A time before smart phones and broadband, a world before no frill’s flights and social media turned us all from geographic citizens into “earthlings”. A time before multi-national corporations not only tried to swallow up the high street, but nation states along with them. A time before we, the United Kingdom, started to inadvertently become lost inside, “Project: United States of Europe”.

Now, I am a Europhile and never more so than when I started to live in the United States and noticed how very different, we “Europeans” really are from the rest of the world. However, being “European” also meant knowing, acknowledging and respecting how very distinct, very rich and very noble each and every country within the EU was. For example, if I take the 2-hour train ride from Trenton, New Jersey to New York, New York, I’ll step off and notice no real change in cultural references, infrastructure, retailers, railways or language. Take a 2-hour train ride from London’s Kings Cross St. Pancras to Paris Charles du Nord Station and you’ll know you’ve entered a very different country. The language, the architecture, the food and the fashion. Try to order a meal in French and the waitress will immediately smack you down and reply in English. Why would she deign to amuse you by engaging your clumsy attempts at conversation, when you are most likely butchering her beautiful language and the sexiest of accents that ever was, along with it. The average Frenchman speaks our language far better than we speak theirs, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Like going to Wong Kei’s in China Town, knowing you are going to be shoved onto a massive round table with a bunch of strangers and be shouted at by some angry Chinaman, for the privilege. You almost get a kind of masochistic pleasure from making that part of your Friday night routine because you know they mean no harm, and there isn’t anywhere else that serves Peking Duck like it.