GUEST COMMENTARY: On Brexit and Megxit

So, what kind of a Brit would I be if I didn’t comment on two of the biggest happenings back in my homeland since I can remember; Britain’s exodus from the European Union and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exodus from Britain.
Though distinct from each other, these “breakups” have one thing in common; the desire for independence from rigid institutions, controlled wholly by those other than the ones affected by the constraints placed upon them.
Those of you who know me well will know that I’m just a tad sensitive about my age. I have clearly arrived at a stage where to ask me how old I am would indeed not only be rude, but also be like sticking a dagger through my heart. It all goes so bloody quickly and then suddenly; your body parts are heading southward before you’ve even had a chance to catch your breath. However, there is one marvelous thing about being the age that I am, and that is that I remember a lot before time began for the millennials who now run the show. A time before smart phones and broadband, a world before no frill’s flights and social media turned us all from geographic citizens into “earthlings”. A time before multi-national corporations not only tried to swallow up the high street, but nation states along with them. A time before we, the United Kingdom, started to inadvertently become lost inside, “Project: United States of Europe”.
Now, I am a Europhile and never more so than when I started to live in the United States and noticed how very different, we “Europeans” really are from the rest of the world. However, being “European” also meant knowing, acknowledging and respecting how very distinct, very rich and very noble each and every country within the EU was. For example, if I take the 2-hour train ride from Trenton, New Jersey to New York, New York, I’ll step off and notice no real change in cultural references, infrastructure, retailers, railways or language. Take a 2-hour train ride from London’s Kings Cross St. Pancras to Paris Charles du Nord Station and you’ll know you’ve entered a very different country. The language, the architecture, the food and the fashion. Try to order a meal in French and the waitress will immediately smack you down and reply in English. Why would she deign to amuse you by engaging your clumsy attempts at conversation, when you are most likely butchering her beautiful language and the sexiest of accents that ever was, along with it. The average Frenchman speaks our language far better than we speak theirs, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Like going to Wong Kei’s in China Town, knowing you are going to be shoved onto a massive round table with a bunch of strangers and be shouted at by some angry Chinaman, for the privilege. You almost get a kind of masochistic pleasure from making that part of your Friday night routine because you know they mean no harm, and there isn’t anywhere else that serves Peking Duck like it.
My point is, before we “Europeans” became part of the “European Union”, (by stealth I might add), and pretended to be one nation “EU Citizens”, we were happily and proudly displaying the virtues and vicissitudes of our own national identities. The French proud to be French, the Spanish, Spanish, the Germans very German. Even within countries, we took pride in our differences. The Scots proud to be Scottish as distinct from the English, the Milanese very different from the Neapolitans. There was a time when it was OK to be different and it was our differences that attracted us to each other. It was a time when we were confident, comfortable and certain enough about our own identities and cultural heritage that those belonging to others did not make us feel uncomfortable or threatened.
That all changed about 15 years ago with the expansion of the EU to include countries roughly from the Eastern Bloc, including some from the former Soviet Union, with economies far inferior to that of the existing EU countries. When your own economies are struggling and you can’t make ends meet, what else would you do and where else would you go other than to the country where there is far superior wealth than your own; a free health, housing, education and social security system which doesn’t exist in your own country, and a welfare safety net which you would have practically immediate and comprehensive rights to dip into, even though you’d done virtually nothing to contribute to it?
And therein lay the downfall of the European Project. With its insidious efforts to destroy the nation state and homogenize the populous with its “free movement of people”, (open borders if you like), coupled with its negligent failure to do simple math, and its massively overpaid, privileged, pen pushing, policy maker’s ignorance of the human need to migrate for a better life, (to thrive at best or usurp and exploit at worst); the EU project laid the foundations for the demise of my country into something unrecognizable.
London is not the happy little melting pot I left behind 10 years ago. For example, the loss of its old and enduring skyline which once had St Paul’s Cathedral as its highest point, says it all. It is now subsumed by cold and characterless glass and steel buildings with names like “The Shard” and “The Gherkin”. A shattered object and a pickled fruit which, (though tasty), is no longer in its natural state and with relatively little nutritional value. What a metaphor for what we have allowed our country and our communities to become.
Let me be clear. It is not all bad, and this admittedly negative take on “progress” will not be your assessment if you are simply visiting, or if you live in London’s middle and upper class enclaves, if you are a trust fund baby not reliant on welfare services; but for the majority of UK’s own poor and minority communities, whose social and economic needs were failing to be met even before the poor from Europe, as well as refugees from those African and Middle Eastern nations we butchered and bombed descended upon us; the struggle to eke out an existence just got that much harder. So hard in fact, that these communities thought taking a chance on leaving this European project was better than the “scary” unknown road ahead. A la the words of one famous orange man; “what did they have to lose?” Hence the referendum of a generation and the BREXIT vote to leave the EU in 2015, which the establishment and global elites have been trying to thwart ever since.
Fast forward to 2020, and we finally have some cause for celebration. It seems we might actually become “independent” of Europe on Jan. 31. However, it still boggles the mind that those calling for the nullification of the Brexit vote, so that we could remain in the EU, did not care that they were essentially advocating for the destruction of the foundational character of western society — democracy — or at least the illusion of it. And why is that? Well, to coin a phrase which will go down in infamy, “it’s all about the Benjamin’s baby”.
The globalists and global corporations’ need easy and cheap labor. Their interests are in margins and costs of production. For them, democracy is a problem. Democracy means loss of control of the public purse and the diversion of public funds from “domestic welfare” to “corporate welfare”, military adventurism and hostile wealth extraction from foreign nations.
This brings me to Meghan and Harry. Why this backlash from the media and their meathead public about a young couple who want to try to go it alone? And why the personal backlash against the “first woman of color in the monarchy”? Is it racism? Well, yes. For some who never liked the idea of a drop of black blood tainting the lily-white House of Windsor. Is it misogyny? Well, yes. For some who blame Meghan entirely for “wearing the trousers” and taking their Prince away from them. Is it ignorance and naivety about, “the firm”, that is the Royal Family? Well, yes. Both on the part of the pampered and indulged Prince, as well as for “the girl from hood”. Or is it about money? I believe it is all the above, particularly the latter.
If it’s been said once, it’s been said a million times. The media are no friend of the people. They are money making, global syndicates. And much like other global elites and “world citizens” they know no country. Money knows no motherland, no community or filial affinity. The Royal Family is a cash cow for many of these media outlets and I believe that Meghan and Harry’s presumptions to independence and control over access to their lives and their family, attempted to put paid to the idea of an endless stream of photo ops and gossip, which we all love to devour to the tune of billions. And for that, just as the media lauded and applauded the union, they will do their darndest to bring Meghan and Harry down. Destruction and despair sell newspapers and magazines. I pray I am wrong and wish them the best of luck fighting that one.
I hope you will join me next Friday in raising a glass to what is being hailed as “UK Independence Day”. I will reserve judgment on that, but I do intend to celebrate democracy living to see another day. And for Meghan and Harry; a toast to mixed marriages, love and idealism everywhere. As we like to say it over there; “don’t let the buggers get you down!”. Chin, chin!
Born in Bangladesh, raised in England and now residing in Northwest Indiana, Anwara Marsh's life experience is truly global. Her career has spanned public policy, economic development, international commerce and more. The opinions are the writer's.