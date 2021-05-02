GUEST COMMENTARY: Online learning can work

I am a great observer of the implicit messages encoded in body language. I am intrigued by what is meant rather than what makes its way into our conversations.

In today’s world, nothing is filtered, so in part, I have received much of what I desired—ever heard of being thankful for unanswered prayers? In this case, I wish we had more filtration when it came to our communication. We would probably have a chance at restoring civility (as we once knew it). But, COVID once again has forced us to push the “reset” button and re-examine norms and cultural attitudes.

One such cultural attitude that no Constitution-loving American wants to admit to is classism because, after all, we were founded on tenets that excluded the class system. But, the Germans say, “papier ist geduldig” and that roughly translates to "paper is patience." Upon those papers lie the theories that work, but perhaps do not neatly translate into reality.

Attitudes about online learning and education come to mind when musing about class and education. I have named it educational elitism. We love to engage in it when we tout the brand, I mean, the school we attended.