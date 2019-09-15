Workers throughout the United States recently celebrated the 125th anniversary of Labor Day as a federal holiday. Workers who enjoyed the holiday should have remembered it was through the efforts of organized labor that they were able to kick back with a cold one, or enjoy a lazy summer day at the beach or backyard cookout. It would also have done well for them to realize that while fondly reminiscing about the glorious days of organized labor, today all is not well in the so-called House of Labor.
Here’s an example for concern. Thirty years after the Soviet Union’s demise, one of its communist legacies survives – nay, thrives – in American labor unions; shuffling the deck at the top with no regard for rank-and-file members. The latest union to employ this Marxian cynicism is the United Steel Workers (USW), which represents about 850,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada, when it abruptly changed leadership in July.
“Thomas M. Conway was sworn in as the USW’s eighth international president on July 15th, by his predecessor Leo W. Gerard in an installation ceremony that marked the largest uncontested transition of union leadership in at least 50 years.” That was the proud boast trumpeted to the union’s members in the latest issue of its quarterly magazine USW@Work.
“This is the smoothest transition of leadership that has ever occurred,” crowed Gerard, after swearing in Conway, who then swore in four other international officers: John Shinn as secretary-treasurer and three vice presidents; David McCall, Roxanne Brown and Leeann Foster. Please note, none was elected to those exalted positions by the union’s members. They were designated by Gerard and ratified by the international executive board which consists of seven international officers and 13 district directors.
The “smoothness” of the transition wasn’t so remarkable as regrettable. It occurred because Gerard, after serving 18 years as president, decided to retire early and “persuaded” the secretary-treasurer and two vice presidents to do likewise; even though their terms would not have expired until 2021. Why would they do this? The answer is simple. By retiring early and installing their successors, they bestowed the advantage of incumbency in the 2021 election. The odious transition was achieved in classic communist and socialist style. The Great Leader issued the diktat and no one dared say “nyet”. But it’s an old tradition in the USW. Gerard himself had been elevated by his predecessor, George Becker, who had been designated by his, Lynn Williams. Other entities carrying on the tradition are China, Cuba and North Korea; not exactly bastions of free trade unions.
It’s a shame the USW doesn’t trust its members to elect their leaders. Is this the same union 10 workers died at the hands of police to help organize the steel industry during the infamous 1937 Memorial Day Massacre at Republic Steel on Chicago’s South Side?
Is this the same union whose political action committee collects millions from its members to dole out to Democrats and encourages its members to vote for them? Yeah, the USW urges members to mount in-plant voter registration drives, campaign for candidates, establish phone banks, organize transportation to polling places, train as poll monitors; all to help guarantee truly democratic elections, but does its darndest to deny members such rights in-house.
Is this the same union that supported Lech Walesa and the Solidarity union in Poland, plus Nelson Mandela and the Congress of South African Trade Unions in South Africa, to bring democracy to those nations?
If it is, then why, oh, why does it use undemocratic, discredited communist tactics internally? I say the USW is better than that. I say so because I am a beneficiary of the best the union offers. In the latter part of the ‘70s and early ‘80s I was president of Local Union 3669 representing hundreds of workers at the Wyman-Gordon Company in Harvey, Illinois. I was subsequently employed as a journalist by the USW at the recommendation of District 31 (now District 7) Director Jack Parton; a USW stalwart who hasn’t gotten historical credit due him. Before being elected district director in a heated battle against incumbent Jim Balanoff in 1979, Parton, a truly progressive unionist, was president of Local Union 1014, representing thousands of workers at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works and built McBride Hall in Gary. He promoted Conway and McCall from local unions in Northwest Indiana to District 31 staff representatives, thus paving their ways to the union’s pinnacle.
But those were better days. Today all organized labor is crumbling. The FDR years saw a huge increase in unionization so that at the end of the Second World War about 35% of the workforce was unionized. It is now in single digits. Even their vaunted support of Democrats hasn’t resulted in any benefit to unions. After flirting with Hillary Clinton, they supported Barack Obama for president in 2008 because, well, how could they support Republican Donald Trump? Plus, Obama promised to pass laws to make union organizing easier. Although Obama and the Democrats won the presidency, the Senate and House, organized labor’s priorities were put on the back burner and Obama used up his political capital to pass Obamacare.
What is most disheartening about the USW’s leadership fandango is that the newly unelected leaders represent more of the same. According to USW@Work, Gerard praised President Conway as a leader of experience and vision. Conway’s reply: “I will not make changes for the sake of change. If something’s not broke, I’m not going to try to fix it. And there’s a lot about the union that’s not broke.” Expect another “smooth” transition whenever he chooses to step down. The politburo lives!