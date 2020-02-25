GUEST COMMENTARY: Politicians need to stop shaming women

The rise in shaming women by politicians just because they can is a dangerous and upsetting trend. No one should be creating policy just to be a bully, and the time to stop it is now.

Take, for example, Senate Bill 299 proposed by Republicans this year and moving through the General Assembly. The bill actually requires abortion providers to ask every woman if she wants to cremate or bury the remains of her abortion, including women who receive a medical abortion. This doesn’t even make sense because when a woman chooses a medical abortion, that procedure does not take place at a provider. She takes the first pill at the clinic, then is given another pill to take at home two days later. She will then have what amounts to a heavy menstrual cycle. Telling her to choose between burial and cremation is a false choice.

I’d like to say here that discussing such personal matters for women in medical detail makes me uncomfortable; I don’t enjoy it. But if the Republicans are going to insist on inserting big government into these personal matters, then I will continue to fight them with medical accuracy.

