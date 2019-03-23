I think it is no secret as to the problems our neighbors to the west (Illinois) are experiencing with regards to their fiscal mismanagement. Communities in Northwest Indiana are dealing with the influx of disgruntled Illinois residents who are finding relief by crossing the state line.
Whether we want this growth or not, the fact is that Northwest Indiana is a very viable alternative simply due to our proximity to the city of Chicago and suburbs. We are seeing this playing out every day in Porter County.
Who wouldn’t want to come to our county? We have some of the best school systems in the state. We have a fiscally responsible state government that continues to invest in infrastructure. We have a national lakeshore (now Indiana Dunes National Park) for a quality-of-life amenity second to none. We have an aging mass transit system that is on the cusp of huge upgrades to reduce travel times to the city of Chicago, and the list goes on.
In Porter County, we are focused on making sure this growth is handled in an environmentally conscious and controlled way. This includes upgrading and maintaining our 816 miles of roads and our 126 bridges.
If you have lived in Porter County for some time it is no secret that our existing roads are being traveled on at an ever increasing rate. Many of these roads have outgrown their initial intended purpose of design, and now we are tasked with upgrading roads, intersections, drainage and new development that has purpose and makes sense.
The county is currently studying a 2-mile extension of Willowcreek Road from County Road 700 North in Portage to Ind. 130 in Wheeler. The county currently lacks a credible road that runs north and south on the west side of our county. Traffic counts on our county roads that are within a 2-mile area of this new road would see traffic loads decrease over 200 percent.
The county just accepted and forwarded to the Indiana Department of Transportation a traffic study at Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 that shows the current two-lane road from Meridian to Old Calumet is extremely undersized. The county is requesting INDOT take a look at this and include in its 5-year infrastructure plan to widen this road as U.S. 6 is a state-controlled road.
The county is also investing in its aging 911 equipment, towers and new call center that will take Porter County into the future for many years to come. We are also upgrading our two courthouses, adding a new courtroom in Portage, upgrading our Expo Building, and adding new, more efficient offices for our prosecutors, adult probation and child support.
Whether we like it or not, our courts are being tasked with more and more cases every year, and current security that we have in these buildings are not adequate anymore to protect our judges, prosecutors and judicial employees who deal with the crime that goes on every day in our county.
All of this activity that is going on every day at Porter County is all being done without raising the unincorporated tax rate for the past three years. This is an achievement I think all of us who serve as commissioners and County Council members are proud of.
In the end, good government is a great calling card for anyone looking to relocate. The challenge for dealing with this growth that is coming our way is real, and we need to be good planners and take on growth that makes sense. I feel we are up to the challenge. Stay tuned as we continue to move Porter County forward.