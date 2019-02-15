GUEST COMMENTARY: Providing optimal outcomes for heart patients

The Structural Heart & Valve Center team of Community Healthcare System is dedicated to providing patients with access to the most advanced treatments for structural heart and valve diseases. The center is among an elite few in Indiana to offer patients WATCHMAN® for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation, balloon valvuloplasty for both aortic and mitral valve stenosis and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Using a multidisciplinary approach, the team discusses the most effective treatment options and shares best practices to ensure that patients receive the most comprehensive care available.
“Community Healthcare System has a well-established history of providing excellence in cardiac care from routine screenings to complex treatments and procedures,” said Dr. Samer Abbas medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Community Hospital. “That is why we are uniquely positioned to spearhead programs such as TAVR that benefit our patients and our entire Northwest Indiana community.”
TAVR is a less invasive approach to open heart surgery that does not require the patient to be placed on a bypass machine to breathe. Instead, during TAVR, a catheter is inserted either into the chest or the groin area through a small incision and threaded through an artery to the heart to deliver the replacement valve. Once the new valve is set in position and expanded, it pushes the original valve leaflets out of the way and the tissue in the replacement valve takes over the job of regulating blood flow.
Traditional valve replacement requires a complex open heart procedure with a ‘sternotomy’ that surgically opens the chest during the procedure. TAVR in contrast, is a minimally invasive approach that leaves the chest intact. This procedure offers an additional option for patients requiring valve replacement surgery.
“Our team reviews TAVR candidates during a weekly multi-disciplinary conference to carefully consider each patient’s disease state and potential risks,” added Abbas. “With input from each of the team members – surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, nursing and surgical staff – we determine if TAVR is right for best possible outcomes of our patients.”
TAVR is considered an effective option to improve quality of life for many patients who are unable to tolerate a lengthy open heart surgery and recovery. The procedure is currently approved for those with severe aortic stenosis who are considered intermediate or high risk with other medical conditions.
Other minimally invasive options include WATCHMAN to help prevent stroke and balloon valvuloplasty for valve stenosis.
WATCHMAN offers an alternative to long-term blood-thinning warfarin therapy to reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve issue.
The WATCHMAN implant is a parachute-shaped, self-expanding device that is designed to permanently close off the left atrial appendage, part of the heart believed to be the source of a majority of stroke causing blood clots. By closing off the left atrial appendage, the risk of stroke is reduced and over time, these patients may be able to stop taking warfarin.
Balloon valvuloplasty is a minimally invasive procedure being used to reopen narrowed damaged heart valves. Surgery used to be the only available treatment to fix mitral valve stenosis. The surgical procedure would require the patient to be placed on a heart-lung bypass machine and has significant risks.
Instead, during a valvuloplasty procedure, a small narrow hollow tube called a catheter with a balloon at the tip, is threaded through a blood vessel in the groin and up into the heart. Once the catheter is in place across the mitral valve, the balloon is inflated to open up the narrowed valve. Then, the balloon is deflated and the catheter is removed from the heart.