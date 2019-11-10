The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission (SEAC) periodically invites employees of member communities to comment on local government ethics. The current survey was completed in recent months with nearly 1,400 public employees taking time to answer 13 questions.
This survey is the fourth time (2009, 2012, 2015 and 2019) SEAC has polled local government employees on their feelings about ethics training, workplace issues and their knowledge of what to do if they witness unethical behavior. The survey is also one way to measure if SEAC-sponsored ethics training is effective, relevant and valued.
Before going further, first a brief description of what SEAC is. Local government units in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are eligible for membership. To date, all three counties have joined along with 21 towns and cities. Member communities commit to providing ethics training to all their employees using SEAC training materials.
Additional activities include area-wide training for department heads, supervisors and those private citizens serving on their community’s boards and commissions. SEAC also hosts an annual Ethics Summit open to the public free of charge. During each local election, candidates are asked to sign a Candidate Ethics Action Pledge whereby they pledge to provide ethics training to their employees and support effective whistleblower procedures.
Member communities pay very modest annual dues, all of which are used for training materials and professional trainers. SEAC commissioners are unpaid volunteers.
Now back to the current Employee Ethics Survey and what it shows. First, and very importantly, public employees say ethics training is worthwhile. In the most recent survey, 78% of the respondents reported that they valued or highly valued ethics training. The usefulness of SEAC training is indicated by the responses of ethics-trained employees compared to the untrained. To a statistically significant degree, trained employees are more likely to know how to report unethical behavior, more willing to report such behavior and more confident that their superiors will respond appropriately.
The survey also asked about workplace issues – favoritism, conflicts of interest, misuse of public property, harassment and bullying – with favoritism, followed by conflicts of interest being the most frequently cited. SEAC training will increasingly focus on these areas of concern.
On balance, the results of the current survey are encouraging because of the value employees place on ethics training, the indications that SEAC training is producing positive results and the willingness of public employees to express their feelings about issues that need attention. The continuing challenge is to keep SEAC ethics training interesting and relevant. We intend to meet that challenge.