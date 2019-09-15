Zero to 5 years old are the years that matter most in our development. They set the stage for our cognitive, social-emotional, physical and other skills that build the foundation for our existence.
Parents are their child’s first teacher and lay the cornerstone for this development. But, for many families, caregivers can’t afford to be the full-time teacher their child needs and may lack access to quality resources to help their children grow up to be healthy, successful adults.
United Way and its network partners exist to help struggling families find the resources they need to thrive. We work to ensure children have a strong start and are given a solid foundation for success in school and life. Such resources include United Way of Porter County’s Kinder Camp and United Way Reading Buddies.
Kinder Camp prepares 4- and 5-year-olds for kindergarten by providing a three-week summer opportunity for children to catch up on learning their ABC’s, basic reading and writing skills and practicing school social activities such as riding the bus, raising their hand to speak and taking turns. Each summer approximately 200 Porter County children are enrolled through the school districts’ spring kindergarten enrollment program.
You have free articles remaining.
The United Way Reading Buddies program offers complimentary stuffed animals as reading companions to first- and second-graders to help instill reading confidence, which in turn increases their reading proficiency. This program is run jointly with Lake Area United Way and provides almost 4,000 stuffed animals to classrooms in both counties annually.
Donations to United Way of Porter County support more than 50 local programs in Northwest Indiana. We truly appreciate the support and confidence our donors have in us to support their neighbors in need, providing access to quality education opportunities, medical services and financial stability services. We couldn't do what we do without you.
For more information about how to get involved and to donate, visit unitedwaypc.org.