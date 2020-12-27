GUEST COMMENTARY: Raphael Warnock will take Georgia and America in wrong direction

What would our nation look like if every day, every American — of every background and ethnicity — were to wake up with the conviction that they are 100% responsible for the circumstances of their lives?

No blame, no victimhood, no excuses saying that what is happening to them is because of someone else.

It touches, I believe, the heart of Christianity.

At any given moment, you may not have control of what is outside of you. But you have control over what is inside of you. Change what is inside first, and then you will change what is outside.

We have faith in a loving God who wants us to take responsibility, and when there is failure, there is forgiveness and another chance.

Too many in our country are paying a great price by listening to politicians on the left who are telling them the opposite.

Consider the Black Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, who is now running as a Democrat in one of the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Warnock is a poster child of the left, which embraces the view that the world is unfair, controlled by racists and exploiters.