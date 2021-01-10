GUEST COMMENTARY: Recommit to language of unity

It is also deeply regrettable that there is a double standard in the treatment of these rioters compared to the social unrest of this past summer, and we must acknowledge the role that race played in how the events of Wednesday transpired in the Capitol building.

Unity theme imperative

We cannot delay to use language that unites us, and use this time in the new Congress and the incoming administration to heal our nation and the great divisions that confront us.

I believe that one of the first actions we must take in the coming days is to ensure that we are doing everything possible to have a robust and rapid distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The current health pandemic has uprooted our sense of normalcy and added an unsettling degree of uncertainty to our economy, our education systems and our mental health. As we begin the 117th Congress, I will work to make sure that every step is taken to ensure that the vaccine distribution system is as transparent, rapid and efficient as possible.