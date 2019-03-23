2018 was a banner year for economic development and job creation in Northwest Indiana.
Team Gary worked with founding company U.S. Steel and new companies such as Fulcrum Bioenergy, Alliance Steel, Amazon and others to attract jobs and increase assessed evaluation and nearly $1.4 billion in development. Other communities, such as Hobart and Hammond, experienced significant investment and job creation by new and continuing interests as well.
Gary and other Northwest Indiana residents also established new business enterprises, playing an integral role in the local economy. Many of the companies that established a presence in the region migrated from Illinois, supporting the theme that the “grass is greener” in Northwest Indiana.
Recently, I spoke with a commercial broker who had three appointments in one day to show property in Gary alone. One might ask the question, what makes Gary and other communities in Northwest Indiana so popular?
Some may argue that it is the favorable Indiana tax climate. Others might cite the confluence of transportation assets such as multiple class one rail line, four interstate highways, an international airport and an international port. Still others cite the beautiful beaches along Lake Michigan or the connection to the third largest economy in the United States. Finally, some might discuss the noteworthy institutions of higher education.
Those assets are definitely compelling. However, it is my premise that the people of Northwest Indiana make it a destination. They are passionate about their high school alma maters, their sports teams and the ability to create a better place for their families. But they also exhibit a level of compassion that is second to none. Whether they are addressing the needs of homeless veterans, ensuring access to health care or volunteering at the local food bank affiliate, there is a level of care demonstrated for those in need that extends from Whiting to Kingsford Heights.
These same people count on us to lead with integrity, transparency, sincerity in a spirit of civility and unity. These people count on us to build bridges and not barriers.
In October 2017, the city of Gary gathered a group of regional business and civic leaders to develop a proposal for Amazon’s HQ2. These leaders from all over Northwest Indiana collaborated to develop a proposal that Gov. Eric Eric Holcomb congratulated. While Gary did not make the second round of 20 cities, the exercise paid off well. In early November 2018, Amazon opened a fulfillment center in the city. This was not only a win for the city of Gary, it was also an opportunity for the entire region to show off its assets.
What is the moral of the story? The lesson is that working together really does work. When we cheer and support each other more than disrespecting and criticizing each other; when we celebrate those factors that unite us rather than those that divide us; when we highlight the positive even as we work to address the negative, the green grass will be sustainable and not a mirage.
So this year, let's all celebrate International Civility Day in Gary, Indiana, by rededicating ourselves to a public discourse that emphasizes good news in Gary and all of Northwest Indiana.