As we move into another new year, it has become a family tradition in our house to take time reflecting on events which have happened in the past year, pausing to say a word of thanks. As we take time to meditate, we think about heart-warming experiences, however we inevitably face events which break the heart as well. When I think about those times we hold closest to the heart, the first thing coming to mind is spending precious time with family and friends.
Each year, as more loved ones’ time on this Earth has come to an end, making the most of the time we have together becomes even more important.
As the mother of a law enforcement officer, something I especially treasure is the protection we are given each day by these brave first responders.
Their service and sacrifice should not be taken for granted. One cannot help but think about the tables missing loved ones each year because of this calling to serve our country. In 2019 alone, the families of 134 law enforcement officers, 28 K9 officers, 58 fire fighters, and 13 emergency medical service personnel had missing loved ones at their holiday tables due to line of duty deaths.
What can be done to help ensure these heroes are given the tools they need in order to carry out the jobs they have been called to do? The best response is comprehensive and continuous training. In crucial situations, these men and women face every day, training is the key component in making the appropriate decision when every second counts. Just like a long-distance runner is disciplined in their training in order to be the best runner they can be, first responders also need to be given the opportunity to train on a regular basis in order to be the best they can be. No situation they face will ever be “textbook,” and so having those real-life experiences in a training situation allows the first responder to think through and see the real-time results of their choices. They have direct feedback from experienced instructors and can apply the knowledge they have gained when those real situations happen.
Allowing law enforcement officers, a new perspective on use-of-force training is a virtual reality simulator that is already being used by numerous forces across the nation. This 300-degree simulator, offered by VirTra Inc., offers trainees the ability to make those unpredictable split-second decisions. Making these decisions in a controlled training environment effectively prepares officers to make faster and better decisions out on the street when similar situations present themselves.
In 2016, the Arizona legislature saw the enormous benefits of this real-life training and earmarked funding for not one, but seven simulators to be used across the state. This de-escalation scenario training is exactly what law enforcement needs in today’s environment. It not only gives the officer knowledge of situations that they otherwise would only face firsthand if this type of training were not available, but it also gives them the tools to keep the community and themselves safer.
One gift to our community in pursuit of training our first responders is the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation Emergency Services Training Facility in Valparaiso. This facility offers first responders the opportunities they need to experience those real-life situations in a controlled environment. Instructors offer immediate feedback as the events unfold. This training allows for critical thinking in the classroom with practical application. This training offers exactly what our emergency responders need. The MAAC Foundation is continually looking for new and valuable tools to aid the first responders in their training. This VirTra simulator is one tool that the MAAC is planning to add in the year 2020.
As we move forward into 2020, let us consider our opportunities to support organizations which provide valuable training for those who serve and protect. We thank them always for their service and the sacrifices they make every day. For more information, visit www.maacfoundation.com/trainingmatters