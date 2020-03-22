GUEST COMMENTARY: Revenge of the Deep State — experts come to the rescue

Lawmakers emerged from a separate, closed-door briefing shaken by expert estimates that COVID-19 could afflict 70 million Americans or more.

As their communities get hit by the virus; as friends and relatives are sickened or worse; as life as they know it grinds to a halt — the MAGA fanatics who’ve raged against “the Elites” might find themselves comforted to learn that the physician trying to save their loved ones has an Ivy League degree.

Step by faltering step, the current crisis is compelling our president to retreat in ways impeachment, Russian malfeasance and vulgar boasts about women’s anatomy could not.

In his initial responses to COVID-19, Trump dipped into his by now too familiar bag of tricks.

The virus, like the Angel of Death passing over the homes of Hebrews, would somehow spare Americans while ravaging the Chinese, the Italians, the Iranians and so many others.

The hit to stocks was only temporary; the market would come roaring back.

While his Democratic opponents canceled campaign rallies, Trump himself moved ahead with plans to address his adoring masses, though he later backed off.