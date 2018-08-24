Northwest Indiana is alive with opportunity! You may be shaking your head at that statement, thinking has that guy lost his mind? After all, our three-county area is aging, has lost population and seen its per capita income decline. Our most important export isn’t grain or steel. No, it’s our youth. College graduates and other young people seem to feel that opportunities are better elsewhere.
Why is this happening? After all, we have wonderful communities and attractions. The Dunes have long been a major draw. Whiting is becoming a destination offering multiple attractions. Michigan City is reimagining its downtown and improving its already impressive lakefront. Wolf Lake Park in Hammond and Marquette Park in Gary are revitalized gems. Valparaiso and Crown Point are widely acknowledged as very livable communities. St. John has been recognized as the safest and richest town in Indiana. Thousands of people flock to Munster every year for Dark Lord Day. The LaPorte County Historical Museum has a fantastic collection of antique cars. Northwest Indiana is home to four first class universities and numerous top-rated public schools. I could mention much more, such as the special attractions at Lake County parks, boat races in LaPorte, the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, County Line Orchard, Gabis Arboretum, and countless community festivals, but I hope I have made the point that Northwest Indiana is a great place to live.
But what about a great place to work? It seems that young people are leaving because they may not see opportunity here or that there are better opportunities elsewhere. Their parents may also believe that the future of our aging industries is limited. At one time, they have been right to feel this way, but today things have changed.
Consider these recent developments: U.S. Steel is undertaking a five-year $750 million upgrade to their Gary Works. BP is again upgrading their Whiting Refinery, investing another $300 million. Over in Hammond, Crossroads Partners has broken ground on a state-of-the-art data center to initially encompass 100,000 square feet with potential to grow to a million square feet. While not winning the Amazon headquarters, Northwest Indiana is apparently going to be the location of one of their logistics centers. Meanwhile, efforts are being made for the South Shore Technology Center in downtown Gary. All this is going on while plans are moving ahead for double tracking the South Shore’s traditional right away and the creation of expanded service through Hammond, Munster and Dyer.
In addition to new job creation, the aging of our present workforce, a short-term concern, is opening job opportunities in Northwest Indiana’s legacy industries, jobs that require technical skill and offer good wages and interesting challenges.
With all that is going on, we should once again believe in our region and communicate that optimism to our children. Great opportunity awaits and that opportunity is right here, right now.