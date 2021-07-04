GUEST COMMENTARY: School choice only option in divided nation

This is precipitating pushback. Legislation has been introduced in 24 states and enacted in six states, blocking critical race theory instruction — indoctrination is perhaps a better word — in public schools.

Americans are not just deeply divided in understanding our nation's history. We are deeply divided in our values regarding life itself.

According to a new Gallup poll, for the first time since they have been asking the question, more Americans define themselves as social liberals than social conservatives.

Thirty-four percent define themselves as social liberals, versus 30% defining themselves as social conservatives.

We're talking here about deep differences in attitudes regarding sex, marriage, family and abortion.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 30 states and the District of Columbia require their public schools to provide sex education.

But what are they teaching?

I think there is only one answer.