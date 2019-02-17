The 21st century American teen has become very aware of the violence roaming the hallways of the youth and the neglect of the American government.
In the past, teenagers would only fear a beating by a group of bullies after school, but today, teenagers are worried about getting shot by a mentally ill classmate during passing periods in addition to dealing with the former.
In the past year of 2018 alone, 113 people have been killed or injured in school shootings in the United States, according to Sean Coughlan, a BBC News education and family correspondent. These frightening statistics only seem to be rising higher and higher by the year.
There have been many protests led by determined teenagers against gun violence in the United States; however, they remain unheard. I believe that as a student body we should at least tweak the little things if the big guys won’t hear what we have to say. We can start by not glamorizing small acts of violence such as editing fights into memes and posting them on Snapchat.
I get that teenagers’ humor can be vulgar and unreasonable, but spreading that type of ugliness to other susceptible minds is not how we are going to stop the poisonous idea that violence gets you glory and recognition.
Along with making those adjustments, I also ask that the schools establish more strenuous consequences for violating any rules pertaining to the safety of the other students. In doing this, I think that the amount of fights that happen per year in schools will decrease.
Another factor that will contribute to the well-being of teenagers would correspond with the guidance of our counselors. I think that along with fixing our schedules and making sure we apply to colleges, counselors should thoroughly educate each one of their students about how to maintain a healthy mental and emotional state as well as physical, or implement a required class teaching such.
Many teens use violence in order to cope with whatever they are going through because that is usually the only way they are taught how to deal with complicated matters in life. I firmly believe that self-care education will lessen the violence present in schools.
Another unhealthy coping mechanism used by most teenagers is substance abuse. I have seen several of my peers turn toward drugs and alcohol to relieve their stress and pain.
Some try desperately to remain in the seemingly everlasting state of euphoria, while others face the devastating crash after falling from cloud 9 just to do it again. I think that this issue in teenagers has started to become viewed as a regular habit that most teenagers “go through” and when it transforms into a lifestyle for those teens they are brushed aside as “burnouts” and “junkies” who have no future. In order to change this behavior I think that schools should focus on changing the students’ perspectives on their own lives and capabilities.
Many students are very limited when it comes to their view of the world. They believe that all there is to life is what is in front of them. Yes, they are motivated to go to college so they can get a job but few are aware of the opportunities that lie behind those tasks of life. I think that if the students were able to finally see the big picture, their prize at the end of all their hard work, they would start using their time more efficiently. If we could just motivate students to want more, to be more, to have an even better life than they are living right now, I think they just might involve themselves in activities that benefit their futures rather than activities that help them forget the now.