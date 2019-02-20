The topics I'll touch on can be considered very sensitive — as they should be — but it's time we make techniques on how to cope with this into common knowledge. I'm sure we all have known someone who has dealt with substance abuse. I know I have.
At first they might say they just do it because it's fun, but once it gets to a certain point, that changes. They start to do it because it lets them feel something different; it lets them forget about their situation for a bit. They use to escape reality and possibly get away from their emotions. A person I know — who shall remain anonymous — said they use so they can keep away the thoughts of depression. They said it lets them feel something other than sadness. Someone shouldn't have to resort to substance abuse just to feel happy. People deserve to be happy.
A part of being happy is having a good self-esteem. You know you have a good self-esteem when you like and value yourself as a person. You're be able to make decisions and assert yourself when needed. You can recognize your strengths and positives, as well as your negatives. You can move beyond mistakes without blaming yourself unfairly.
Most importantly, you believe that you deserve happiness.
The sad part is that not all of us have good self-esteem. Not everyone is comfortable in their own skin. A number of things can contribute to having low self-esteem, from being bullied or abused, to experiencing prejudice or discrimination, from ongoing stress to physical and mental health issues. For me it started in the fourth grade. I was bullied for my size. I've always been bigger than most. As a kid I didn't understand why they didn't like me. I was always the caring and sensitive type; I always wanted to help. But that wouldn't stop them from messing with me.
There would be days that I'd come home crying. I remember my parents would do everything they could to get me to stop and smile again. I would beg my dad not to send me to the school because I wanted to avoid conflict. After a year of being bullied for my appearance, it started to take its toll on me. I started hating the way I looked and how big I was. As the years went on, I continued to hold in my anger which developed into anger issues that didn't hit until toward the end of seventh grade. It's then that I got tired of being treated badly. My temper was at an all-time low.
I was so angry that I lost control and got into a fight. After that people were scared of me; they didn't want to mess with me anymore. But the years of being bullied had already affected me, I developed a deep depression and a lot of anxiety. I chose to suffer alone and hide it for years. It wasn't until my junior year that my counselor had recognized my struggle. They called my parents, and we started taking steps to getting me help. It was a relatively short process. It started with therapy and medication.
During that time I would keep more to myself to allow myself to heal. I turned to music and art to help keep my mind focused on something positive. Although I'm always happiest when I'm helping someone, it's just such a rewarding feeling to me. I get to be the person I wish I had been when I was in their position. I get to be the light to guide them through the darkness. I have to admit I honestly wouldn't have it any other way.