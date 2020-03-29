GUEST COMMENTARY: Speech blessed right on, off line

The First Amendment under our Bill of Rights and Article One, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution gives each one of us the right to speak freely. We can have differences in opinions about anything and we have the right to share our opinions with whomever we want whenever we want. For the past two years, I have had the privilege of speaking to eighth graders at Immanuel Lutheran School about Constitution Day.

Constitution Day is celebrated on Sept. 17 each year and judges are encouraged to spend time with students teaching them about some aspect of the U.S. Constitution. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with these young adults. I am also convinced that they have no idea how lucky they are to have these freedoms! I don’t mean that in a Debbie-downer kind of way. I just mean that our children (or grandchildren) were born into a world where it was assumed that they could speak their minds about anything.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 25, 2010, my stepson, Daane Adam DeBoer, was killed in Afghanistan by an improved explosive device (IED). Our family lost Daane at 24—before he really had a chance to live. He missed two of his sisters’ weddings, he missed his baby sisters' graduations from high school and college, and he missed the birth of his niece. We too missed a part of each of those incredibly special events since he wasn’t there with us.