Fall is always an exciting time on college campuses. Professors settle into their offices and adjust syllabi.
Staff members prepare residence halls and ready themselves for frenzied activity as colleagues and students arrive on campus.
Students bid farewell to parents, greet friends new and old, and frequently document the entire process on their favorite social media platform. There’s nothing like it.
The start of the spring semester also brings renewed excitement and anticipation, but often the harsh cold of January seems to bring new challenges — bouncing back from holiday indulgences, managing snow removal and the unpredictability of Northwest Indiana weather, and battling influenza and other viruses that thrive this time of year. And unfortunately, on many college campuses, there are far too many students who do not return.
College students are faced with myriad factors and responsibilities outside of their studies, and combined with a persistent narrative in media and political circles questioning the value of higher education, many begin to question not only their ability but also the need to complete their degree.
Data show, incontrovertibly, the value of completing a college degree is more important than ever. According to a 2017 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median weekly earnings for individuals with a bachelor’s degree are 40 percent higher than those with a high school diploma and 34.6 percent higher than those who have completed some college but have not earned a degree. Earnings are even higher for recipients of master’s, professional and doctoral degrees. More recently, the bureau’s analysis of weekly earnings during the fourth quarter of 2018 states that the difference between those with at least a bachelor’s degree and high school graduates was 44 percent. And as those of us who follow the news are aware, this gap is even greater for women and people of color, compared to their white, male counterparts.
Entering college students want to succeed and persist to graduation. Ruffalo Noel Levitz recently published an analysis of survey responses from more than 93,000 entering freshmen, and 97 percent of respondents said they were “very committed to earning a college degree, no matter what gets in their way.” Yet students are retained at much lower rates. While the numbers vary depending on type of institution, on average about 81 percent of first-time, full-time undergraduate students return to the same four-year institution in the following fall, while an average of only 62 percent of degree-seeking undergraduates are retained at two-year institutions. And the six-year graduation rate at four-year postsecondary institutions stands at only 60 percent.
So what stands in the way of some 40 percent of college students completing their college degrees in a timely manner? And what preventative measures ought colleges and universities enact in order to mitigate these factors? Well, a good first step in most problem-solving endeavors is to gain a full understanding of the situation at hand. Fortunately, there are plentiful data available.
The previously mentioned RNL report states that some of the top requests from entering college students are assistance with the most effective ways to take college exams, to talk with someone about career qualifications, help in improving study skills and to find out more about clubs and organizations. In addition, nearly seven out of 10 entering freshmen report they want help with improving academic skills. And they face significant obstacles. One in five entering students plans to work more than 20 hours each week while taking a full course load, and 32 percent rate their study habits as “very irregular and unpredictable.” Further compounding these issues, 28 percent of all students say they have financial problems that are very distracting, with higher rates for first-generation (39 percent), Hispanic/Latino (37 percent) and African American (34 percent) students.
While these data paint a troubling picture, they also give higher education leaders insight into their students and offer guidance on how to provide resources that truly meet students’ needs and improve college retention rates. At Valparaiso University, we created a new position to spearhead retention efforts and have developed several key initiatives. Chief among our strategies are to connect students to their major and career goals early to set a clear vision for their future vocation; build relationships and a sense of community, offering opportunities for students to engage with each other, faculty and staff, and their academic pursuits; provide clear academic expectations for entering students while building small learning communities for them to learn habits for success, navigate the college landscape, and adapt new skills such as time management; and improve resources and tools for faculty and staff to encourage real-time interventions and proactive ways to identify at-risk students.
Each of these strategies requires collaboration across the silos that are found far too often in higher education. But it is precisely because we have a shared responsibility for the success of each of our students that these interdepartmental and intercollegiate partnerships are so important. This responsibility cuts to the core mission of higher education, and we are committed to undertaking and embracing this important work. While there are, undoubtedly, many pressures facing young people today, one of the best measures to ensure future success is obtaining a college degree. It is by sharing resources, strategies, and best practices, and communicating openly about what we’ve learned, that we can create more robust support systems for our students as they work for a brighter future and achieve their full potential.
Within our communities — across higher education and across the Northwest Indiana region — it is imperative that our leaders invest in the success of our young people and to give them the encouragement and support necessary to pursue higher education and complete their degrees. This generation is excited, committed, and eager to do the work. They are, quite literally, the future, and their success is our success. It is up to all of us to help these students achieve their potential for the sake of our communities and society at large.