What does “Johnny Foreigner” think of what’s going on over here? Well, the question does often get asked, and some are even interested in the answer.
I can put pen to paper to get across to you the many fascinating interactions and observations I have of my recently adopted homeland, and in particular this, “The Region."
Before we begin, a snap bio: I am a housewife and mother, an on-again/off-again member of the rat race and a pre-millennial. Though my child is only in elementary school, what might give away my age is when I tell you that as a youngster growing up in England, I was described as "colored."
When I reached my teens, I was labeled “black” because the term colored was now deemed inappropriate. Then somehow, when I arrived in America, I got kicked out of the black category and put into the "brown." Almost always I am referred to as "a woman of color."
It's evident I have a little more melanin in my skin than your average “white dude," with all the inexplicable, painful, historical and cultural baggage one carries as a consequence of being a person "of color."
As I bounce from country to country, state to state, inventing and reinventing life, one observation has been consistent. People like me are prized commodities for activists looking to “save” us from myriad social and racial ills, as well as saving us from ourselves in some cases.
Joe Biden’s advice to black families to keep the record player on comes to mind. As a mark of their credibility in this field, there is a very American label I’ve come to know, which appears one ought to parade around with zealous pride, as one goes about one's do-gooding.
That of being "woke."
But imagine my surprise when a member of this professional savior class, (some might call them politicians), suggested with a degree of self-satisfaction, that “as a woman of color” she was likely a shoe-in in an upcoming election.
I couldn’t help marveling as this blond-haired, pale-skinned woman, with the prettiest eyes I’d seen in a long time, told me to my brown-skinned face, and to my middle-aged, white-haired, white husband, that it was time for change.
"Old, white men have been running things for long enough around here," she said.
That statement was made completely without a hint of irony and with a sense of entitlement to a casual bigotry I found astonishing.
Now, I do not know this person at all. I cannot speak to the content of her character, and I am certain she was in no way trying to insult us.
However, the preordained orthodoxies that are fed to us through our national mainstream media have created in our leaders a herd mentality, which appears to prevent them from seeing what is plainly in front of their noses.
Our communities are sick of being pandered to along racial lines. It has been going on for years, and it has done nothing to improve our lot in life — regardless of the color we come pre-packaged in.
Don’t get me wrong, I am grateful to God for being alive at a time where some people finally acknowledge that being born of "hue" makes life more complicated than for those without.
Colorism, alongside all those other “isms,” is a real challenge for those who cannot “pass as white."
However, colorism is as much a problem within races as it is between races. And just as with all those other ‘isms, it appears color has become something for the elite to latch on to, to exploit in order to divide and conquer the rest of us.
Can you imagine if even I, with skin as black as coal in parts, walked up to a black man and said “old, black men have been running things long enough thank you."
I’d be run out of town!
To our leaders: Please do not lazily play the race card, the color card, the gender card or the all-important sexual orientation card.
Something of much more import is necessary if we are to bring communities together to thrive and if we are to respect you for helping us do it.
Yes, we are a multi-ethnic country, but for goodness sake don’t appropriate our color, our racial heritage and harassment for your own political ambitions.
If you really want community cohesiveness, it's time to build something that unites us behind a common identity.
An American identity.
I don’t know about my “black/brown” brothers and sisters, but I am not looking to be done to the white man what was once done to me. It actually makes me feel really uncomfortable when I watch the news and hear the contempt with which we openly discuss and denigrate “the white man."
Vengeance is not mine but the Lord's, and only someone who has never been beaten because of the color of his or her skin, who has never been asked the question “aren’t you ashamed of being so dark?” could so casually meet out to others what I know they could not possibly have experienced themselves.