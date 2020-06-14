GUEST COMMENTARY: Superintendents committed to providing equitable opportunities to students

Nelson Mandela once stated, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

We recognize the need to do more. Increasing graduation rates, acceptance to colleges, trade schools, the military, and the world of work will continue to be our highest academic goal. However, we want our communities to know that we are committed to taking on the role as front-line workers in the fight for equity by educating our students that respect, kindness, and love are the ways to a better society for all. Our children deserve this, and our world needs all of us to participate!

Peggy Buffington, School City of Hobart; Larry Veracco, Lake Central School Corporation; Steve Disney, River Forest Community School Corporation; Tom Cripliver, Lake Station Community Schools; Mary Tracy-MacAulay, Hanover Community School Corporation; Amanda Alanis, Portage Township Schools; Scott Miller, School City of Hammond; Stacey Schmidt, Porter Township School Corporation; Cindy Scroggins, School City of Whiting; Aaron Case, East Porter Community; Tony Lux, Crown Point Community School Corporation; Nick Brown, Merrillville Community School Corporation; Rod Gardin, Tri Creek School Corporation; Sharon Johnson Shirley, Lake Ridge New Tech Schools; Nate Kleefisch, MSD of Boone Township; Chip Pettit, Duneland School Corporation; Jeff Hendrix, School Town of Munster; and Mark Francesconi, LaPorte Community School Corporation, are all Northwest Indiana school superintendents. The opinions are the writers'.

