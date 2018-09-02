As Labor Day dawns, the American economy is in good health. Unemployment remains under 4 percent, more than 2.4 million jobs have been created since Labor Day last year, and GDP has expanded briskly. While there are many factors responsible for our current state of affairs, regulatory reform must be included on the list.
This has been particularly true in the area of labor law. Take, for example, the Department of Labor. During the previous administration, the department imposed numerous mandates on employers, and there was a general tone implying that businesses were bad actors. An entire strategy was built around “shaming” employers and attempting to punish them even before allegations were fully adjudicated.
This attitude has changed under the Trump administration, giving businesses more opportunity to expand and helping serve as a catalyst to our country’s record economic growth.
Here are some highlights that illustrate how improved regulatory reform is working for America’s employers. First, the department repealed two guidance documents from the Wage and Hour Division, one that expanded joint-employer liability to hold businesses at fault for workplaces they don’t own or manage, and another that sought to limit strictly the use of independent contractors.
The Labor Department also withdrew an OSHA policy that allowed union organizers to accompany government officials on inspections of non-union worksites. It also fully repealed the Obama-era persuader regulation that sought to prevent employers from getting legal advice regarding unions.
In addition, the department is drafting a new overtime rule to replace the Obama-era regulation that was struck down by the courts, and the Wage and Hour Division is once again issuing opinion letters to ensure that employers understand how to comply with the law. While these are just a few examples, it is clear that the Labor Department is now emphasizing a common-sense approach to regulation and enforcement.
One can also look at the National Labor Relations Board, where the new majority has taken important steps to restore balance to labor law. In the previous administration, the NLRB repeatedly tossed out policies that had been in place for decades under both Republican and Democratic administrations, skewing the law to favor union interests above all else.
For starters, the board is working on a rule to reform the expansive and sweeping joint-employer standard established by the 2015 Browning-Ferris decision. Like the Labor policy, the NLRB’s joint-employer standard imposed new liabilities on businesses for workplaces they don’t own or manage and workers they don’t employ.
The board is also reviewing the Purple Communications decision, an Obama-era ruling that could essentially take away an employer’s ability to control his or her own e-mail systems. It has already overturned the Specialty Healthcare ruling that allowed unions to form small, fractured bargaining units, even in workplaces where a majority of employees has rejected unionization.
In addition, the NLRB has done away with the Obama-era policy of scrutinizing employee handbooks, under which the board could create labor law violations out of common-place and common-sense handbook policies. These included, for example, requiring courtesy in the workplace. Somehow the previous administration considered requiring professional behavior at work against the law.
Finally, the board has begun looking at changes to the “ambush” election rule. This was a regulation that sought to hold union elections as quickly as possible — even before it was determined who is eligible to vote.
These positive trends have unleashed new growth and opportunities for nearly all sectors of the economy, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Congress and the administration to continue to enact pro-growth policies and effective regulatory reform. However, a few clouds remain on the horizon as illustrated by legislation recently introduced by Senate Democrats that would undermine the strong economic growth we are now seeing.
These bills, given benevolent sounding titles like the Workplace Democracy Act and the Workers’ Freedom to Negotiate Act, would eliminate right-to-work laws in 27 states, once again forcing employees to pay union dues or lose their jobs. Both bills would strip away the democratic protections of a secret ballot during union organizing elections, exposing workers to coercion and intimidation. They would impose mandatory, binding arbitration for first contracts — potentially sticking workers and employers with unworkable contract terms. And most damaging, they would repeal the ban on secondary boycotts, meaning that a labor dispute with a single company could suddenly involve dozens of other businesses, giving unions a license to shut down entire segments of the economy.
While these bills will not be going anywhere in the current Congress, these radical proposals must not be ignored.
This administration deserves credit for giving businesses new opportunities, which have allowed our economy to prosper. Given the right circumstances, and continued regulatory reform, it should continue to do so.